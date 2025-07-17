Magic Johnson Couldn’t Get Enough of $118.1M Company’s Special Treat in St. Tropez

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If you’ve been anywhere near Instagram this summer, you already know—Magic Johnson’s annual yacht vacation is the event of the season. One minute he’s lifting weights on the deck of his yacht, the next he’s fine dining somewhere along the Mediterranean like it’s just another Tuesday. Every week, without fail, Magic drops an update that makes the rest of us question our life choices, seriously giving us major FOMO. And yes, you guessed it, we’re back with another one (Why should we suffer alone).

Every summer, Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie turn their yacht into a floating vacation dream—and this year’s been no different. They kicked things off in Venice with gondola rides and rooftop dinners. “Cookie and I had a spectacular day on vacation in Venice, Italy, where we rode on the gondola, went shopping, and spent time sight seeing!” he shared. From there, it was on to Croatia, Sicily, Greece, Capri… and just a few days ago, Cannes. “We had a great time and enjoyed some great food today at La Guérite in Cannes, France!” And now? Yep, another picture-perfect update straight from France.

Magic Johnson posted on Instagram, “Today we had lunch at one of the most popular beach clubs in St. Tropez – LouLou Ramatuelle. The food was amazing, and the DJ had the entire place rocking!” He shared two photos—one of him standing with the shimmering sea stretching out behind him, perfectly capturing that breezy St. Tropez vibe, and another with Bagatelle Group CXO Eric Mastantuono. He also dropped a video showing his crew dancing and vibing to the DJ’s set. “Thank you to CXO of Bagatelle Group Eric Mastantuono for having us at LouLou today!” he added. Another day, another top-tier Magic vacation update.

And if you’ve been keeping up, you’d know St. Tropez isn’t exactly new territory for Magic. This isn’t his first rodeo in the French Riviera. In fact, he was here last summer too and even posted about it, writing, “Back in Saint-Tropez, France with the fam 📍 Heading out to L’Opéra for a night of fun, dancing, and entertainment!” Clearly, this sun-soaked paradise has earned its place on his annual itinerary.

Of course, Magic doesn’t just show up in PJs. My man arrives in style. This time, he was hosted by none other than Eric Mastantuono—the high-flying, international man of mystery behind the $118.1 million company, Bagatelle. As the Director of Customer Development, Eric’s known for crafting some of the most exclusive, high-energy dining experiences in the world. So if you’re wondering how Magic ends up smiling with a plate of gourmet seafood and the sea as his backdrop, now you know exactly who’s pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Inside Magic Johnson’s Mediterranean getaway

Imagine waking up to the sound of soft waves outside your window, sipping espresso on the deck of a mega-yacht, and deciding whether to dine on lobster risotto in Monte Carlo or fresh seafood in Croatia. That’s not a dream—it’s just Magic Johnson living his best billionaire summer life. And this year’s tour? Absolutely packed. They kicked things off with gondola rides and sunsets in Venice, cruised through the whitewashed charm of Greece, soaked up sunshine in Croatia’s Hvar and Split, and now, they’re fine dining their way through Monaco.

Magic’s Instagram reads like a travel magazine with a personal twist. “We’ve been having an amazing time in Croatia in Hvar and the city Split,” he wrote. “The fish and seafood are so fresh, straight from the ocean to your plate, and the Croatian people are great. Cookie, our guests and I are having a ball.” From yacht-side toga parties to all-white celebrations in the Greek Isles, every stop is another page in their annual summer tradition. And just when you think it can’t get more luxe, he casually bumps into Christian Dior’s CEO while shopping in Monaco and posts about it like it’s just another Tuesday: “What a pleasure it was to meet Delphine Arnault, CEO of Christian Dior, as Cookie and I were shopping at Dior in Monaco.”

And of course, the food is a headline of its own. After two nights of dining in Monte Carlo, Magic gave us the full rundown: “Last night ate dinner at Nobu in Monte Carlo, and tonight we enjoyed a wonderful dinner at Mamo Michelangelo… I enjoyed the truffle and Margherita pizza, sea bass, grilled fresh vegetables, gnocchi pasta with fresh truffle on top, lobster pasta, and lobster risotto, just to name a few.” That’s just Magic being Magic—spending summer not just on vacation, but in absolute billionaire style.