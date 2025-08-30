Magic Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Update on Fans After $4B Franchise’s Successful Event

Just another night of Magic Johnson being a legend. The icon of LA sports headlined the 11th Annual Dodgers All-Access on August 28. And though LA’s got to share the mega-watt smiling team boss with Washington (Commanders and Spirit) now. Earvin “Magic” Johnson remains a huge part of the culture here. He talked Dodgers, Lakers, Sparks, even the Padres and Detroit Tigers. But the memory he’s going to carry for a lifetime was owed to his youngest fan.

Johnson had the stage and a rapt audience for 30 minutes. A minute of that was taken by a man in the audience. “My four-year-old grandson just called me to say that… to tell you, that he wants to grow up to be like you,” this duty-bound grandfather said and left Magic speechless. All he could say at that time was, “Man!”

The 5x NBA champion is rarely at a loss for words. Soon after, he hopped on his official social media pages to thank everyone who made the Dodgers All-Access successful. And his little fan with their grandfather got a special shoutout.

“I had a great time last night at the sold out Dodgers All-Access Event with @dodgersfoundation and @lasec ! I was really touched when a grandfather stood up and shared that his 4-year old grandson told him he wanted to be like me when he grew up. What a special moment!” He wrote online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Johnson shared some of his favorite meetups of the night too. Most of them were with little kids in Dodgers and Lakers #32 gear. And like a guy who doesn’t know his own impact, the billionaire wrote, “Some of the kids in attendance came up for a chest bump and some had the old 32 Lakers jersey on – they never had the chance to see me play lol!” You’re just that timeless Magic.

He ended his message with gratitude for the Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts and Pitcher Tyler Glasnow who also added to the fans’ excitement.

A keynote address and hanging out with fans were only two highlights of this multitasking multi-preneur’s life. The same night, the Los Angeles Sparks hosted the Beneath the Basket event. As a co-owner, Magic Johnson was there despite what a tight schedule it would’ve been with the Dodgers All Access event the same day.

A busy night for Magic Johnson

The Dodger Stadium and Crypto.com Arena aren’t that far from each but you never know LA traffic. Yet he made it and hung out with Cameron Brink, Alissa Pili, Kelsey Plum and others. They of course got a shoutout for the warm reception too.

“I had a great time last night at the LA Sparks Beneath the Basket event! As two members of the Sparks ownership group, Eric Holoman and I were happy to host our current and potential team sponsors for an elevated experience at Crypto.com Arena. It was incredible to have all of our players attend and hang out with the guests as well!” Johnson wrote.

He’d head to the Dodgers Stadium later where he’d spark another social media debate by ranking the all-time greatest Lakers. “Kobe going to be one with Kareem,” he said as an FYI. Eventually he listed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and Jerry West in no particular order.

Magic Johnson just wrapped an exciting summer sailing across Europe with his wife, Cookie, and their friends. His return to the mainland was marked with duties as a Commanders and Spirit FC owner and another appearance at the Invest Festival this week. And that was addressing a crowd of 20,000 people. But Buck is nothing but at home in LA, in Lakers, Dodgers, and Sparks nation.