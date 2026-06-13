Magic Johnson Disapproves Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks to Knicks: “You’re Not Going Too See This Anywhere”

The Milwaukee Bucks have established the 2026 NBA Draft as their absolute deadline to resolve Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade and extension saga. By then, the New York Knicks’ championship fate after 53 years will be decided. But even if they fail, Magic Johnson is strongly advising against trading for the Greek Freak, as it would disrupt the team.

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“I don’t want to hear no talk about Giannis or no other player coming to this team,” Magic said on First Take. “Stephen A, this is a great team. I’ve watched a lot of basketball. The way these guys love each other, play for each other, pull for one another. You’re not going to see this anywhere else. See if they don’t out talent you they grit, toughness. That’s how they beat you: togetherness.

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“So, you got the pieces, and they’re all happy, Stephen A. And they know how to play with Brunson and off of Brunson. That’s a key. Now you’re not gonna find that. Now if I trade for Giannis, how many dudes I got to give up to get him? It’s a different team now. I got to give up two or three guys just to get them right. And now, the whole team. I’m talking about a team changes. This team, I love this team. They play basketball.”

The Lakers legend praised the Knicks’ exceptional chemistry, grit, and role comfort among Brunson, KAT, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. To acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, New York would be forced to dismantle their current core. Because the two-time MVP carries a massive $54.13 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season.

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KAT’s individual salary is almost identical to Giannis’ ($57M vs $58.5M). Thus, Anthony Towns is the cleanest financial match, and the Knicks would only need to throw in a minor asset—like Miles McBride or a minimum contract, alongside a couple of picks. Or they would have to part ways with their wings, OG Anunoby$42,500,000/Mikal Bridges $33,482,145.

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If the Bucks demand wing depth or a player they can immediately flip to a third team for a total rebuild, one of these elite defensive wings would have to be packaged alongside Towns. Currently, the Knicks lead the 2026 NBA Finals 3-1 over the Spurs—their first Finals since 1999—and are one win from their first title since 1973 after a historic 29-point comeback in Game 4.

For now, Magic’s suggestion of not trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo is seemingly approved by the Knicks fans. The absolute closest parallel to the Knicks trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Phoenix Suns trading for Kevin Durant in 2023. They had recently made the 2021 NBA Finals and won 64 games in 2022. Trading for Durant instantly destroyed that beloved core, mirroring exactly what Magic Johnson fears would happen to the Knicks.

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Despite having the elite star power of Durant and Booker, the Suns failed to make it back to the NBA Finals, continually getting exposed in the postseason by deeper, more cohesive units. That’s why the union of KD and the Suns didn’t last long. So, it’s even important for the Greek Freak to explore his options.

Other suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the longest time, the Miami Heat have remained one of those teams interested in pursuing the two-time MVP. They tried before the trade deadline but now are again offering a reported package which includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and either Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakucionis, along with draft capital (they can offer up to three first-round picks). That’s why the Heat remain a perennial option for Giannis Antetokounmpo and a threat for others.

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But even the Boston Celtics remain a serious threat, especially if Antetokounmpo were willing to sign a four-year, $275 million extension in Boston. That would mean Jaylen Brown will be widely expected to be the primary outgoing piece. Similarly, the Minnesota Timberwolves are being viewed as an “emerging option.” Since the Bucks are open to trading, they have made their demands clear to the Wolves.

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According to Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the package demand is for Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr. and two tradable first-round picks (including No. 29 in this year’s draft and Minnesota’s 2033 pick). But Minnesota considers McDaniels essentially off-limits, alongside Anthony Edwards. So, the conversations around the league won’t stop as Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a hot prospect. But the Knicks have their thing going, so Magic Johnson is not looking for the Greek Freak to arrive in the Big Apple.