Magic Johnson Flies 5,207 Miles for Annual Getaway After Stern Warning to Alex Rodriguez on Timberwolves Ownership

If you’re Magic Johnson, are you ever truly off the clock? One day, you’re advising a friend on business strategy, the next you’re deep in calls that keep the business running. But even the busiest icons know when to pivot. Johnson and his wife recently made a quiet exit from the daily grind, surrounded by their closest friends. And with one photo, full of sunlit smiles and familiar faces—minus a surprising absence—they’ve sparked the kind of buzz that only hints at something unforgettable.

Every summer, Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie trade boardrooms for the open sea, sharing snapshots from their yacht as they cruise through Europe’s most stunning cities. Last year, they were joined by close friends Cedric the Entertainer, Lorna Wells, LaTanya Richardson, and Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel might again keep his presence alive by photoshopping himself into their group photo. The tradition is part luxury, part loyalty, and all eyes are already on who made it to the trip this time, as Magic himself drops the big name.

Before the host gets to the picture, here is the original one in which Johnson and his wife posed with their friends. “Cookie and I had a spectacular day on vacation in Venice, Italy, where we rode on the gondola, went shopping, and spent time sightseeing! We had a great time with our friends Tony and Vanessa Calloway and Dave and Tonya Whitfield on the rooftop at Restaurant Terrazza Danieli overlooking the city,” he captioned the post. True to tradition, it looks like before carving out time for their romantic escape—often timed around their birthdays or anniversary—the couple chose to kick things off by reconnecting with friends.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Magic and Cookie, summer isn’t just a getaway—it’s a curated celebration of love, legacy, and the circle they hold close. It’s also where business and pleasure often collide. In 2023, social media lit up with photos of Johnson dining with Michael Jordan, a chance encounter during their European travels that felt like a summit of sports royalty. That same summer, the backdrop couldn’t have been more fitting: fresh off his historic $6 billion deal to become a part-owner of the Washington Commanders, Johnson had every reason to celebrate.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson) Expand Post

The five-time NBA champ knows the value of sports teams. With stakes in the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles FC, and the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, Johnson has brought his trademark leadership to every franchise. He’s become a blueprint for modern ownership—hands-on, strategic, and fiercely competitive. Just before setting sail, he was spotted sharing insights with fellow sports investor Alex Rodriguez, proving once again that Magic always means business.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What advice did Magic Johnson have for Alex Rodriguez?

From food chains to real estate, the billionaire Johnson has dipped his toes in many industries and explored opportunities, and made a big impact. He did the same across different sports. After owning the Lakers for a brief time, Johnson has also shown interest in owning an NBA team. Another businessman who aspires to take a similar road is Rodriguez.

Speaking of the businessman’s ownership stakes in the Minnesota Timberwolves and his WNBA team, Lynx with Mark Lore, Johnson advised that he must move ahead only with a proper strategy for at least 3–4 years. “I think first of all, to have a three to five-year plan on where you want to take the franchise. Make sure that everybody is on the same page and everybody in your organization understands that plan and that strategy. And have a great relationship with your players,” Johnson told Rodriguez on Bloomberg Originals. Thanks to the lessons he learned from the late legend Jerry Buss, the former NBA player knows the importance of building a connection with the players.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner and former Los Angeles Lakers player Magic Johnson arrives at Dodger Stadium for the teamís World Series Championship celebration. Mandatory Credit: Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

He was part of the ownership group that purchased the LA Dodgers in 2012. In 2024, the Dodgers won the World Series, giving him a reason to say: “With this trophy, I now have 15 World Championship Rings!“ The billionaire seemingly always had a plan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend takes immense pride in his latest investment, which is for the Washington Commanders. While the team is yet to pull off a big win, the owner continues to put in efforts!