Magic Johnson Goes Cloud-Nine Over Reuniting With Larry Bird: “We Wowed a Sold-Out Crowd”

For an entire generation of NBA fans, there was only one rivalry that mattered: Magic vs. Bird. Now, decades later, the two legends just shared a stage, and Magic Johnson’s reaction says it all. Their battle in the 1980s didn’t just define an era — it saved the league. Wilt vs. Russell had the intensity, Jordan vs. Thomas had the drama, and LeBron vs. Curry has the modern spectacle. But Magic and Bird? They turned basketball into must-see TV, making the Lakers-Celtics rivalry a cultural phenomenon that still resonates today.

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The pair’s legendary rivalry ignited the NBA’s global explosion, evolving into a profound friendship that endures to this day. After hanging up their uniforms in the early 1990’s, the pair have been pictured together on several occasions. But their latest appearance at the Axon Company’s annual event has to be a standout. That bond was on full display when Magic took to social media to share his excitement. The 5-time champion tweeted:

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“Another great speaking engagement with my good friend, Hall of Famer, and Dream Team teammate Larry Bird. We wowed a sold-out crowd today for Axon Week 2026! Thank you to Axon President Josh Isner for bringing Larry and I together in Nashville, TN!”

The two discussed their decades-long rivalry in front of a packed crowd at the Axon Company Kickoff in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual event is labeled as a “tradition that fuels our mission to protect life and strengthens our connection as a global team,” boasting multiple keynote speakers.

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Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird – A walk down memory lane

The Larry Bird and Magic Johnson saga began in the 1979 NCAA Championship. Michigan State’s Magic topped Indiana State’s Bird in what was then television’s highest-rated title game ever. It ignited the “Bird vs. Magic” hype, and the rest, as they say, is history.

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Bird arrived in the big leagues first as a first-round pick (sixth overall) with the Celtics. Johnson followed suit a year later and was drafted as the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Lakers. Bird’s gritty Celtics (three titles in 1981, ’84, ‘86) clashed with Johnson’s flashy “Showtime” Lakers (five titles: 1980, ’82, ’85, ’87, ’88).

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The pair met in three epic finals. Magic emerged on top with a narrow 2-1 lead. Overall, the LA great finished with an 11-8 record against his fellow countryman. They met 37 times, dominating MVP wins (six out of seven from 1984-90) before the emergence of MJ, propelling the league’s popularity post-ABA merger.

Both Hall of Famers returned from retirement for the 1992 Dream Team, winning gold alongside Jordan and other superstars of the era. Following that, Bird had a stint as the Indiana Pacers’ head coach, followed by a role as a front-office VP. Johnson enjoyed a brief spell as a TV analyst but kept himself busy with his philanthropic endeavors.

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Bird’s sharpshooting grit vs. Magic’s visionary flair elevated league ratings by a mammoth 2,500%, giving rise to modern superstardom as we know it today. Post-rivalry, their friendship blossomed. Today, at 66 and 69, they inspire a generation of youngsters to endure through perseverance and aim for greatness.