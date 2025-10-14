Magic Johnson Heartbroken Despite ‘Sensational’ Outing With Wife Cookie in Milwaukee

If you’re a Washington Commanders fan, you’re still hurting. With a narrow two-point lead late in the game, disaster struck when quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled a handoff to Jacory Croskey-Merritt on 3rd-and-1. Chicago’s Nahshon Wright pounced on the loose ball, setting up the Bears’ offense to drive downfield and let Jake Moody nail a 38-yard game-winning field goal. The heartbreak wasn’t limited to the fans. Even owner Magic Johnson was left stunned as the victory slipped right through Washington’s fingers.

As expected, this loss stung the Commanders’ supporters, and rightly so, given how brutal this loss was. Among those Washington faithful was none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Magic Johnson, who had a similar reaction to most: “The Commanders’ 25-24 loss to the Bears last night was heartbreaking💔,” he wrote on X. Johnson’s tweet not only expressed his feelings but truly encapsulated how the entire Commanders locker room felt.

Although it’s too early to predict but this loss could come back to haunt Washington. More so, after the game, the Commanders have fallen to 3-3 and are one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC West. While the franchise could end up making it into the playoffs. However, if they don’t, this Week 6 loss is what they’ll remember, especially the fumble by Jayden Daniels.

“We’ve continued that slow start, and we’ve become way too accustomed to digging ourselves out of holes,” Coach Quinn said.“All three phases dug the hole, and all three phases helped get out, but we didn’t create enough takeaways. To finish minus-three, you really don’t deserve to win many games in that space. … We just honestly didn’t perform well enough.” The guilt ran deep into the Commanders’ locker room. “I just lost the ball. Completely my fault,” Daniels said. As for Johnson, he’ll be hoping that his team can overcome this loss.

The minority owner is quite invested in his teams and is, in fact, a staple at several games alongside his beloved wife, Cookie Johnson. Not too long ago, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard was spotted attending several games, all the way from baseball to football to soccer, with his better half. One of those games he attended that day with Cookie was indeed a Commanders game, where they defeated the New York Giants. Speaking of which, the former NBA champion was in Milwaukee during this Commanders game with his wife.

Despite the Commanders’ loss, Magic Johnson enjoys a ‘sensational’ evening

While Magic Johnson was devastated by Washington’s loss to Chicago, he did get some relief from his other team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran was in attendance with his wife, Cookie Johnson, inside the American Family Field. Together, the pair witnessed the Dodgers get the better of the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. The main man for the storied franchise was pitcher Blake Snell, who stole the show with 10 strikeouts. As you’d expect, the Johnson couple was thrilled with the win.

That’s why Magic Johnson took to X to express his feelings, similar to what he did for the Commanders game, except this time he was smiling alongside his wife. “Cookie and I enjoyed the @Dodgers 2-1 win last night over Milwaukee! Pitcher Blake Snell was absolutely sensational, and we are looking forward to Game 2 tonight!” Johnson said. The former NBA superstar also attached a lovely picture with his wife in which both are seen wearing Dodgers jackets.

It’s safe to say that by the looks of it, Magic Johnson was extremely happy with the result. Now, he and the Dodgers will be shifting their focus to the next game of the series tonight. Nonetheless, his day would’ve been even better had the Commanders finished what they started. But, unfortunately, that wasn’t supposed to be, as now Johnson will be hoping that his team bounces back in fashion, as he will also be keeping an eye on the Dodgers, who will try to extend their 1-0 lead against the Brewers.