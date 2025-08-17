Magic Johnson Joins Shaquille O’Neal & More Against Deadly Disease After Personal Health Battle

There’s just something about the Showtime Lakers that instantly pulls you back into their world the moment you think of them. The magic, the flash, the bond—they weren’t just a team, they were an era that defined the Lakers. And when those legends reunite, especially for something meaningful, it hits differently—it makes you proud to be a Laker fan all over again. This time was no different, with Byron Scott sharing snapshots from his latest meetup with old teammates, and trust me, we’re about to relive that glory as we swipe through them together.

Barry Bonds wasn’t just in the room Friday night—he was one of the honorees at the 25th anniversary gala of the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation in Beverly Hills. The event, which raises funds and awareness for cancer treatment, also celebrated icons like Wayne Gretzky and Spike Lee. Bonds got emotional, saying, “It has touched us all,” as he reflected on losing his father, Bobby Bonds Sr., to lung cancer in 2003. Spike Lee also shared how cancer had touched his life, losing his mother when she was only 41. Even the NBA family came out in support, showing just how universal this fight really is.

Byron Scott gave fans a real treat on Instagram, sharing snapshots from the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala. He captioned it, “Always a great time for the Twins Great Cause! The 25th Year Anniversary of the ‘Harold and Carole Pump Foundation’ Gala is always a reunion of friends old and new! Thank you for having us…until next year!”

As we swiped through, we spotted none other than Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, Michael Cooper, and even Rick Barry. Scott also dropped a video of Magic on stage, paying tribute to the greatness of his Showtime Lakers teammates. To top it off, he shared a fun snap with Terrell Owens and Marcellus Wiley.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson surprised many with his guest appearance at the gala and couldn’t hide how much it meant to him. “These are Hall of Fame dudes. So it’s a blessing to be on the red carpet with them, but also to call them my friends. Because, see, my era, we’re all friends. We all hang out. And so that’s what’s so special about now, we see each other. It’s like a family reunion,” he said.

The Harold & Carole Pump Foundation, started by twin brothers Dana and David Pump in honor of their parents, has been making a huge impact since 2000. Over the years, it has directed more than $13.3 million to Northridge Hospital initiatives like the Carole Pump Women’s Center, the Harold and Carole Pump Department of Radiation Oncology, the Leavey Cancer Center, and several other community charities.

Magic Johnson turns his battle into a mission to help others

Earvin “Magic” Johnson just turned 66, and he did it in style. Surrounded by friends, family, and love, he celebrated at Spago, where his wife Cookie pulled together the perfect evening. “Cookie curated a great birthday dinner with some of our closest friends for me last night at Spago,” he wrote, adding how chef Wolfgang Puck himself came to greet them. But as magical as this milestone feels, there was a time when Johnson didn’t think he’d make it this far—back in 1991, when he shocked the world with the news of his HIV diagnosis. Standing before cameras in Inglewood, calm and composed, he admitted he didn’t know how long he had to live, but he wanted to fight—for his wife, for his kids, and to see them “do their thing.”

From that day on, Johnson vowed to become “a spokesman for the HIV virus,” dedicating himself to educating people about safe practices, testing, and treatment. Back then, things weren’t easy—testing was slow, treatments were limited, and stigma was everywhere. But Magic pushed forward, and over time, with the development of new drugs and awareness campaigns, the tide began to turn. Through his Magic Johnson Foundation, he’s worked tirelessly to raise awareness and provide resources to underserved communities. Just last year, he shared a major step forward—his $31 million investment in Alchemy. “Investing in Alchemy is deeply personal, not only as a person living with HIV, but because I’ve witnessed firsthand the devastating impacts of HIV in our communities,” he explained.

And through it all, Cookie has been right there by his side. She didn’t just stand with him; she joined the fight. In 2006, she took her passion to the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, using her voice to battle stigma and help educate others, just as she once had to learn for herself. Which is why, today, when Magic shows up at events like the 25th anniversary gala of the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation, it feels like second nature—because giving back, inspiring others, and using his story for good has been at the very heart of his journey.