Magic Johnson Left ‘In Awe’ of Victor Wembanyama After Spurs Star Nearly Matched His Finals Record

Magic Johnson was watching. And what Victor Wembanyama did at Madison Square Garden on Monday night made even the Laker legend proud. A few nights ago, Wembanyama was seething after a costly Game 2 turnover that effectively lost them the game.

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He wanted retribution, and he knew it started with him being better. So he hit back at the New York Knicks, just as they had done to open the series. The Garden was packed and roaring, expecting another Knicks masterclass. Instead, it was the ‘Alien’ who descended on the Big Apple with a virtuoso performance, one that echoed Magic’s legendary rookie outing against the 76ers.

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“I was in awe of Victor Wembanyama’s performance tonight – not only did he score 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, he also became the 2nd youngest player to have 30, 5, and 5 in the victory over the Knicks on their home court (behind some kid who played for the Lakers),” the five-time NBA champion mentioned on X.

Wembanyama finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and three blocks, his best game of these NBA Finals. And Johnson, watching from afar, couldn’t hide his admiration as Wemby came within reach of his iconic record.

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What makes the parallel even more striking is the age at which both men authored their masterpieces. Wembanyama was 22 years and 155 days old on Monday night — a full 20 months older than the teenage Magic Johnson was when he conjured his own legendary performance against the Knicks. Youth is no longer the caveat.

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If anything, it only sharpens the question of what Wembanyama might do with the years still ahead of him.

Victor Wembanyama made one massive change to snap out of his Finals struggles.

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He began the game by hitting his first four shots inside the restricted area. The 7’4″ dynamic center didn’t miss once and built some rhythm for himself. Only seven of his 18 shots came from outside the restricted area.

That forced the defense to collapse every time Wembanyama touched the ball. It created playmaking openings for the 22-year-old. Wemby served some clean looks on the platter, including assisting Julian Champagnie on a four-point play in the third quarter.

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The Spurs talisman was always one step ahead of the Knicks. He invaded their hopes inside their palace to turn this series around once again.

Victor Wembanyama knows the job is not finished

The San Antonio Spurs moved the needle significantly. It was just one win, but at MSG against the Knicks, who haven’t lost in weeks. But in a broader sense, they haven’t done enough to be satisfied yet.

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Victor Wembanyama was amazing, but still acknowledged the reality that exists.

“Nothing really. We are confident all the time… But the job is absolutely not done. We are not even halfway. The hardest is yet to come,” said the Spurs cornerstone.

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The Spurs, though, can’t afford to savor it. One road win in a Finals means nothing without another. Back-to-back victories would shift the balance entirely, putting San Antonio in position for a closeout game back at the Garden. The Larry O’Brien isn’t won on individual nights. It’s won in fours.

What makes Game 3 genuinely encouraging, beyond Wembanyama, is what the Spurs did collectively. Their team defense suffocated a Knicks offense that had looked unstoppable. New York’s ball movement, the engine of their Game 2 dominance, was methodically dismantled.

The Knicks finished with just 18 assists after recording 29 two nights prior. Jalen Brunson carved out his best scoring night of the series, but San Antonio made him pay every time he gave it up carelessly. The Spurs converted 21 points off 13 Knicks turnovers, a number that, more than any highlight, explains how this game was won.

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The Spurs can live with Bruson and OG Anunoby combining for 60 points. But the Knicks only got 13 combined points from Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. They’ve found a defensive strategy to counter the Knicks.

That involves forcing Jalen Brunson to keep the ball in his hands and taking away passing options. The Spurs may have found a way to shut down New York’s team chemistry.

“The entire Spurs team deserves a lot of credit for believing they could win and coming out and executing their game plan. They couldn’t have won without help from Castle, who stepped up tonight with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists – and four other Spurs ended in double figures: Harper scored 13 points, Champagnie and Fox had 12 points, and Vassell finished with 11, “Magic Johnson added.

But understanding it is just one game, they aren’t letting the result get to their heads. There’s a long road ahead of them still.