Magic Johnson Makes Amends With Special Gesture After Skipping Friend’s Big Honor In LA

Real-life cowboy, Glynn Turman, now has a star in his name in Hollywood. Too bad his friends weren’t nearby to personally witness it. Magic Johnson is over 6,000 miles from Tinseltown on a $200 million yacht. But he didn’t forget his old friend. Earvin “Magic” Johnson has his own star on the famous streets of Hollywood. So he knows how significant it is. That’s why he glammed up for special tributes to his old friend amid his vacation.

Magic Johnson is currently on his annual summer cruise with his wife, Cookie, and their other friends. This year he’s chartered the Google CEO, Eric Schmidt’s vessel, Whisper, and sailed to Croatia and Greece among other places. As of Magic’s latest updates, the yacht is in Portofino, Italy joined by their close-knit group of friends, Mike and Natasha Triplett, Rodney and Holly Peete, and John and Vicki Palmer.

Missing from the usual Magic vacation crew was Glynn Turman. But that’s because he’s got big things going on at home. Celebrating a 66-year career on Broadway, movies, and TV, the iconic actor behind Lew Miles has finally been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Magic had profound words for his friend on this occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Today, my good friend, Glynn Turman, received the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor. He is so deserving and has dedicated over six decades to his craft delivering some of the most riveting television/films that we all have come to love. This recognition speaks to his professionalism and discipline.”

AD

Johnson, who’s a big fan of Turman’s 1975 cinematic classic, Cooley High, spoke about his personal relationship with the actor. “I’ve always admired how Glynn is able to delve into his characters and make them feel so real to the audience. Glynn, your true talent is undeniable, but I also know the many hours you put in to play every role the right way. Cookie and I want you to relish this moment and truly enjoy the honor and recognition that you’ve earned. We are extremely proud of you and wish you all the best!”

The 5x NBA champion was most recently at his old friend, Billie Jean King’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor. Hopefully he might be there for his mentee, Shaquille O’Neal’s event in 2026. So this is usually very important to him as a friend. Just this message wasn’t enough. Magic took an extra step to celebrate his friends.

Magic Johnson proves he’s the ‘coolest’ friend

Glynn Turman goes way back with the Lakers legend. One of the biggest memories in the history of entertainment is a photograph of Magic Johnson, Glynn Turman, and his then wife, the late music icon, Aretha Franklin, and the jazz legend, George Benson. The Johnson family were even there to celebrate his biopic, The Legend of Glynn Turman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Johnsons have been around for Turman’s big moments most times. Since they couldn’t do it this time, Magic Johnson did a snazzy billionaire move. He took out an ad in Variety – yes, the magazine – he made known in a follow-up tweet. “FYI since we couldn’t be there, we took out an ad in Variety celebrating Glynn and his achievement!”

The ad in question was a ‘picture with the star’ Hollywood tourist style. It’s an older picture of Magic and Cookie with Turman, in full cowboy regalia, and his wife, Jo Ann Allen.

It read, “CONGRATULATIONS to one of the most talented and versatile actors in Hollywood, GLYNN TURMAN, on receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star! It’s been a true honor and privilege to be good friends with you and your beautiful wife Jo-Ann. – Earvin and Cookie Johnson.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Magic is definitely set the bar high for friendships.

Glynn Turman hasn’t had the chance to respond yet. Or perhaps he’d do that privately. But fans loved the cool friend move the 5x NBA champ pulled. Now all we need is a reunion between these two.