Magic Johnson Makes Bold Call for Jerry Buss Honor After Lakers Announce Major Phil Jackson News

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has launched an emphatic campaign to add a very specific statue to the Star Plaza at Crypto.com Arena. His bronze likeness is already there. The Lakers are about to add a new one. But he’s calling for a long-overdue honor from the Los Angeles Lakers: building a statue for the late Dr. Jerry Buss. Responding to the franchise’s announcement of an upcoming monument to legendary coach Phil Jackson, Magic declared Buss not only basketball’s finest architect but also the greatest owner in professional sports history.

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Johnson’s demand comes in direct response to the Lakers’ recent announcement that legendary head coach Phil Jackson will receive the franchise’s ninth monument in Star Plaza, with an official unveiling scheduled for April 9, 2027. Supporting a column published by California Post writer Khobi Price, Magic shared his endorsement across social media to back the campaign for the iconic owner.

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“He’s not only the greatest owner in NBA history but he also has a strong argument for the greatest franchise owner in sports history,” Johnson quoted from Price’s column.

“Words from Khobi Price in his latest article in the @nypost — and he’s exactly right! I 100% agree that Dr. Jerry Buss is the greatest franchise owner in sports history and deserves a statues in front of Crypto arena soon in his honor!” Johnson added on X.

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The push to honor Dr. Buss comes at a historic juncture for the organization, following a string of high-profile statue unveilings for key figures of past Lakers dynasties.



In February, the team honored Pat Riley, the architect of the 1980s “Showtime” era, with a bronze monument, joining previous inductees Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Chick Hearn, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant.

The addition of Phil Jackson, who guided the Lakers to five NBA titles across two separate coaching stints (2000–2002, 2009–2010), leaves Dr. Buss as the central architect of those historic eras still awaiting a physical monument outside the arena.

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Dr. Buss originally purchased the Lakers from Jack Kent Cooke in 1979 for $67.5 million, a landmark transaction that included the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the Great Western Forum in Inglewood. Under his 34-year stewardship, which ended with his passing in 2013, the franchise achieved unmatched sustained success: 10 NBA championships, 16 Western Conference titles, and 32 playoff appearances.

It wasn’t just building the Purple & Gold brand. Buss was the pioneer of SoCal’s sports culture by building the business of professional sports by introducing courtside entertainment, corporate sponsorship structures, and prime-time sports presentation.

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The momentum behind honoring Dr. Buss coincides with major leadership shifts within the Lakers’ front office and executive structure.



After the Buss family maintained majority control for decades, controlling interest was purchased by Dodgers owner Mark Walter in June 2025 at a record $10 billion valuation.



Just 14 months later, amid federal scrutiny into Walter’s broader business entities that seem to sweep Magic too, majority control shifted again to Thrive Capital’s Josh Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger at an unprecedented $12.5 billion valuation.

Meanwhile, internal friction among the Buss heirs has added further complexity to the family’s remaining 17.8% minority stake. Five of Dr. Buss’ children — Jim, Johnny, Janie, Joey, and Jesse — attempted to sell their shares to Kushner and Iger.



That prompted current Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss to file a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to block the sale. With court proceedings set for December 8, legal and corporate uncertainty hovers over the legacy of the founding family.

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If that sale goes through, it would mark the end of the legacy Dr Buss started. And it’s only pushed LakeShow to agree with Magic that the legendary Lakers shotcaller deserves his own monument.

As Kushner and Iger assume control of the world’s most valuable basketball franchise, sports analysts and team icons alike point out that installing a permanent statue of Dr. Jerry Buss outside Crypto.com Arena would be an essential gesture to honor the architect of the Lakers’ global brand.