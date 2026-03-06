Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear After Teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record Falls to LeBron James

Another record achieved for LeBron James. Once again, the benchmark he broke belonged to Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for decades. The Akron Hammer hit a fadeaway for his 15,838 bucket in his storied NBA career. Now, every other field goal he makes creates a bigger gap for peers to catch up. Likewise, congratulations poured in.

The biggest came from within the Lakers fraternity. Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson, a former teammate of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, lauded James for storming past the record.

Johnson wrote, “I want to congratulate Lakers legend and superstar LeBron James on becoming the all-time leader for field goals made in NBA history – passing my Showtime Lakers teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!”

Magic Johnson understands what it takes for an NBA player to have a long career. The league hasn’t seen anybody like James before, who continues to maintain an elite standard even in Year 23. Furthermore, to Johnson, there’s a personal glory in seeing the four-time MVP break records wearing the Purple and Gold.

Notably, when Magic served as a GM for the Lakers, he personally met with LeBron James to lure him to LA. The Akron Hammer admitted Johnson’s pitch played a role in his decision to come to the City of Angels. Even his abrupt stepping down upset LeBron James. There’s no doubt they share a great relationship, enhanced by their now shared history with the Lakers.

However, Johnson will hope this doesn’t turn out to be the usual record-breaking night. Why do I say that? Generally speaking, the Lakers haven’t done well when LeBron James makes history.

Can the Lakers snap the LeBron James curse?

When LeBron James broke the all-time minutes record, the 76ers beat the Lakers. When he took his position as the all-time leading scorer, OKC thwarted the Purple and Gold. It’s become a theme. There’s always a bittersweet lining for Lakers fans when the Akron Hammer breaks a historic record.

They’ve started at the backfoot against the Denver Nuggets, too. Notably, James had an efficient first half, pouring in a few more buckets on top of breaking the record. However, the Lakers have had a hard time containing the Nuggets’ electric shooting.

Jamal Murray exploded in the first half, scoring 20 points to go with five assists. On top of that, the Nuggets have been shooting the three with unreal efficiency. They’ve made 11 of their 20 attempts halfway through the third quarter. The Lakers have also yet to take a lead in this contest.

We wish it weren’t the case, but unless there’s a miraculous comeback, the Lakers may fall on a night of celebration once again. They have won against the Nuggets after initially trailing once this season. Do you think the Lakers could do it again? Let us know your honest views in the comments below.