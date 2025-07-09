Magic Johnson Meets $90 Billion Brand’s CEO While Washington Commanders Responds to Trump’s Claims

Imagine waking up on a private yacht in the middle of the Mediterranean, sipping coffee from fine china, and casually deciding what luxury car to ride that day. That’s not a movie scene—it’s just another Tuesday for Magic Johnson. After walking away with five championship rings, the Lakers legend flipped his $40 million career earnings into a $1.5 billion empire. He gave us a subtle yet poignant reminder of just how wildly rich—and unapologetically lavish—his world really is.

Magic Johnson is out at sea again, living that billionaire summer dream on his annual Mediterranean getaway with his wife, Cookie. After gliding through Venice and soaking up Greece, the couple’s latest stop? None other than Monaco. Just yesterday, Magic gave us a sneak peek into his fine dining spread in Monte Carlo—think truffle and Margherita pizza, sea bass, grilled fresh vegetables, gnocchi pasta with fresh truffle on top, lobster pasta, and lobster risotto. And now? His yacht’s docked right outside a luxury boutique, because what’s a million-dollar cruise without a little shopping spree?

But let’s be honest—walking into a Christian Dior store isn’t exactly breaking news when you’re Magic Johnson. What did catch us off guard, though, was who he ran into. While casually browsing Dior in Monaco with his wife Cookie, Magic bumped into none other than Delphine Arnault, the CEO of Christian Dior herself. Naturally, he shared the moment on Instagram with the caption: “What a pleasure it was to meet Delphine Arnault, CEO of Christian Dior, as Cookie and I were shopping at Dior in Monaco. For years I rented the Amadeus yacht owned by the Arnault family!”

Now, if you’re wondering just how close Magic is to that level of wealth—let’s rewind to 2015. That’s when he dropped a cool $500,000 per week to rent the 230-foot Amadeus yacht owned by French billionaire Bernard Arnault. Yep, the same Arnault family. He sailed the Mediterranean with his son, E.J., and close friend Jackson, and according to Boat International, that floating palace came equipped with a movie theater and a literal driving range. Oh, and it’s been used by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Bono too. Casual. TMZ reported that Magic rented the yacht for six weeks, bringing the total to $3 million. Not bad for a summer vacay—and yes, that’s also when he started posting those iconic deck-side workout videos. Must be nice, right?

While Washington talks names, Magic Johnson stays silent

Lakers legend Magic Johnson made headlines when he became a minority owner of the Washington Commanders, investing a reported $242 million for a 4% stake in the storied NFL franchise. At the time, Johnson was all smiles and said it was “truly the biggest achievement in my business career.” But as debates flare up again over the team’s name, one thing’s noticeably missing: Magic himself. While fans, media, and even political leaders weigh in, Johnson’s been radio silent. No tweets, no statements, nothing.

The name drama has flared up again after Donald Trump—when asked about the Commanders’ stadium plans—offered up an unsolicited take on the team name. “Well, you want me to make a controversial statement? I would,” he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey. “I wouldn’t have changed the name. It just doesn’t have the same ring to me. But you know, winning can make everything sound good. So if they win, all of a sudden the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn’t have changed the name.” His comments sparked fresh debate online, especially after the team’s impressive 2024 playoff run, which saw them reach the NFC title game.

But let’s be clear—the Commanders aren’t going back. Team owner Josh Harris has been upfront about that. The former “Redskins” name, retired in 2020 due to its offensive connotations toward Native Americans, won’t be revived. From 2020 to 2022, the team went by the “Washington Football Team” before settling on “Commanders.” And while the name still doesn’t sit right with some fans, others are learning to live with it. “The Commanders” are here to stay, and even though Magic hasn’t spoken out on the debate, he’s still part of the ownership team marching forward with that decision.