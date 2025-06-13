Magic Johnson Mourns Former UCLA Star After Tragic Loss Leaves Basketball World in Grief

The story started with a kid who just loves basketball. Back in his middle school days, David Greenwood was hooping for three different teams across three parks—all in one day. His brother, Al, would chauffeur him from one court to the next, while David peeled off sweaty jerseys and slipped into fresh ones, barely catching his breath. “He was relentless because he loved the game,” Al recalled. And that relentless love? It never left him.

Eventually, that passion bled into the kind of grit that defined his rise. As a teen, Greenwood was still all bones, constantly being knocked around in the family driveway by his dad, who stood twice his size. But instead of retreating, David kept getting up, determined to prove something. In the gym, he’d even train blindfolded, while Al guided him to avoid stepping out of bounds. That’s not just drive—it’s obsession, the kind that forges greatness.

Sadly, the story took a sad turn this week. Greenwood passed away Sunday night at 68 after a battle with cancer, confirmed at Riverside Hospital. The news rippled through the basketball world like a cold wind. He wasn’t just a UCLA legend or an NBA vet—he was someone whose quiet resilience left a lasting imprint, both on and off the court.

Following the announcement, Magic Johnson took to X with a heartfelt tribute. “I’m sorry to hear the news about the passing of David Greenwood. David Greenwood and I were drafted picks 1 and 2 in the 1979 NBA Draft. I’m praying for the Greenwood family and all of his loved ones. Rest in Peace David!” wrote Magic, reflecting a bond that went back decades.

In fact, their careers kicked off side by side. Right after the Lakers took Magic Johnson with the No. 1 pick in the ’79 draft, Greenwood’s name was called second by the Chicago Bulls. While he didn’t make headlines with flashy moves, his consistency made him invaluable. So, let’s look at his lasting legacy.

David Greenwood quietly became a UCLA legend and an NBA trailblazer

To really get a sense of David Greenwood’s impact, you’ve got to start at Verbum Dei High in L.A., where his journey took off. Right after John Wooden’s unexpected retirement in 1975, Greenwood joined UCLA and wasted no time turning heads. As a four-year starter, he dropped 14.8 points and grabbed 8.7 boards across 118 games—numbers that speak for themselves.

What’s more, his time in Westwood wasn’t just solid—it was dominant. The Bruins went an eye-popping 102-17 with Greenwood in the lineup and claimed the league title every single year he was there. That kind of consistency is rare. He powered UCLA to the 1976 Final Four and earned league player of the year honors twice.

And when it comes to national recognition, Greenwood made history again. He became the first Bruin since Bill Walton to snag first-team All-America honors in back-to-back seasons. He still ranks fourth on UCLA’s all-time rebounding list, a reminder of just how much he owned the glass.

Then came the 1979 NBA Draft—and a twist of fate. The Lakers won the coin toss and picked Magic Johnson first. Greenwood went right after at No. 2 to the Bulls. That moment didn’t just shape his future—it shifted the course for both franchises.

Still, Greenwood carved his own legacy in Chicago. Before Michael Jordan came in and changed the game, Greenwood held down the frontcourt alongside Reggie Theus and Orlando Woolridge. He later got traded to San Antonio for George Gervin, and eventually played crucial roles with Denver and Detroit. In fact, he even helped the Pistons win the 1990 NBA title coming off the bench.

Over time, the honors followed. Greenwood made it to the Pac-12 Hall of Honor and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He might not have been loud, but his legacy? That’s forever.