Magic Johnson Pens Heartfelt Note About LA Sparks Event That No One Is Talking About

Magic Johnson’s journey as a Los Angeles Lakers legend ended in 1996. When the rims bid him a farewell, and the hardwood sang the last anthem, many might’ve thought, this is it. But then, how do you take the hooper out of the man with 5 rings and 3 MVPs? Impossible, right? So, he diverted his attention to improving basketball. It took quite some time, almost two decades, but yes, the WNBA’s LA Sparks had Magic’s name written in its destiny.

Now, the Sparks hosted a recent event called Beneath the Basket. It took place at Crypto.com Arena and appears to be an ownership engagement initiative. Well, ownership group members such as Eric Holoman are actively participating in these engagement events, strengthening ties with the local community and sponsorship. Therefore, the 66-year-old NBA legend also joined the elite party shortly before August 28.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram featuring the players and potential sponsors, Magic Johnson wrote a heartfelt message. In his caption, he wrote: “I had a great time last night at the LA Sparks Beneath the Basket event! As two members of the Sparks ownership group, Eric Holoman and I were happy to host our current and potential team sponsors for an elevated experience at Crypto.com Arena. It was incredible to have all of our players attend and hang out with the guests as well!”

In 2014, Magic Johnson leapt into women’s basketball with a bold rescue of the Los Angeles Sparks. After Paula Madison stepped away and the WNBA briefly took charge, the franchise faced whispers of relocation to the Bay Area. Enter Johnson and the Sparks LA Sports consortium. They swooped in with Mark Walter, fresh off their Dodgers venture, keeping the Sparks right where Los Angeles wanted them.

Since then, Johnson has turned his playbook toward growth, championing the Sparks with an eye on community and fan devotion. He continues to stack his ownership empire, with stakes in the Dodgers, LAFC, Washington Commanders, and the Washington Spirit. His philosophy sparkles with purpose: invest in athletes, uplift futures, and protect legacies.

And therefore, the legend never skimps on sharing words of motivation to the young guns making their way into the world of sports. Sometimes, his words sound more like a siren for those who doubt legacies at free will.

Magic Johnson’s meeting with Shaquille O’Neal came with a warning

On August 17, Beverly Hills glittered brighter as two Lakers legends walked the red carpet for the 25th anniversary of the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation. Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal reunited in full style, with paparazzi eyeing them. Days later, The Magic Man broke the silence on Instagram, posting a Story filled with nostalgia and louder messages.

In the clip, both giants of the game stood sharply dressed while Magic’s caption stole the moment. He wrote, “We have 9 championships between us!” Backed by Forrest Frank and Caleb Gordon’s track GOD IS GOOD, the post hit harder than a fast break. Shaq, the 7’1 MVP of 2000, holds four rings. Meanwhile, Magic owns three MVPs and five titles, making up that glorious nine.

Legends have a way of staying louder than the echoes they leave behind. Magic Johnson shows it every step of the way, from rescuing the Sparks to hosting glittering sponsor nights and reminding the world of his nine-count glory with Shaq. He builds, he uplifts, he entertains, and he warns. The game never really lets him go.