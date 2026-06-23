Magic Johnson Pinpoints One Overlooked Impact of Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: “Don’t Sleep on…”

Essentials Inside The Story The biggest takeaway from Miami's blockbuster trade isn't what most fans expect.

Magic Johnson pointed to a detail that could change everything.

Why one overlooked aspect of the deal has NBA insiders paying attention.

Whenever a superstar changes teams, the spotlight follows him. That’s exactly what happened after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s blockbuster move to Miami. But while most of the attention landed on the two-time MVP, Magic Johnson believes the Heat may have landed another piece capable of changing their championship outlook.

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Now, 16 years later, the Miami Heat is ready to embrace another possible title-winning core. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis moving to South Beach from Milwaukee, league legend Magic Johnson has an important message for the fans.

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“People are going to talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they should because he and Nikola Jokić are the two best players in the league,” Johnson tweeted. “But don’t sleep on how important the Heat getting Bobby Portis is. Bobby’s ability to shoot from the 3-point line and his toughness, he will be a major part of the Heat success!”

On Monday, the highly anticipated trade finally happened. Portis and Antetokounmpo are going to Miami. In return, they are sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jacques Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the 2026 13th overall pick, three other future first-round picks, and a second-round pick to the Bucks. That surely is a huge gamble for the Heat, as they almost emptied their future talent pool for the Greek Freak. However, the only upside of this trade is Giannis and Bobby Portis.

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Magic’s point goes beyond simple shooting numbers. Portis arrives in Miami as the exact type of frontcourt player Giannis Antetokounmpo has historically thrived alongside. During the 2025-26 season, Portis shot 45.6% from three on 4.4 attempts per game while converting 45.4% of his catch-and-shoot triples. Just as importantly, nearly all of his three-pointers came off passes rather than self-created looks, making him an ideal floor spacer next to a ball-dominant force like Giannis.

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That’s why Johnson specifically highlighted Portis instead of Giannis. Defenses already know how to build a wall against Antetokounmpo’s downhill attacks. The challenge for opponents comes when those driving lanes stay open. Milwaukee spent years surrounding Giannis with shooters to maximize his rim pressure, and Portis was one of the most effective pieces of that formula. By bringing Portis to South Beach alongside Giannis, Miami acquired not just another forward but one of the spacing mechanisms that helped unlock the two-time MVP at his peak.

However, defensively, Giannis works on a different level. Across 13 seasons, he owns a 106.3 defensive rating, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, 8.6 defensive boards, and 43.8 defensive win shares, backed by a +2.5 DBPM. His recent numbers include 0.7 blocks, 0.9 steals and 7.1 rebounds in 2025-26, after posting 1.2, 0.9 and 9.7 a year earlier. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis Jr. carries an 111.1 rating with 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 4.8 rebounds, while grabbing 23% of available misses despite slightly negative DBPM marks.

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The fit becomes even more intriguing when Bam Adebayo enters the equation. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon recently noted, “Spoelstra now has the chance to do, in a much stronger version, what he has tried to achieve with Jimmy Butler over the past three years; on a basketball level, this is a very special fit.” With Adebayo continuing to expand his perimeter game and Portis providing proven floor spacing, Miami suddenly has multiple ways to keep the paint clear for Antetokounmpo’s relentless attacks.

Why Miami Believes Bobby Portis Is More Than A Throw-In

The cost of the deal was enormous. Miami parted with Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and a significant collection of future draft capital to land Antetokounmpo and Portis. Yet the inclusion of Portis may prove just as important as the arrival of Giannis himself. Miami finished in the bottom third of the league in three-point attempt rate last season and often struggled to create clean half-court spacing. Portis directly addresses that weakness while also giving Erik Spoelstra another versatile frontcourt option.

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“Miami Heat owner Micky Arison and his son, Heat CEO Nick Arison, pulled off a major major trade for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Bucks. Put them right there with the World Champion New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference!” Magic Johnson also tweeted. He added, “And btw that Miami Heat front line with Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis is going to be awesome and so much fun to watch play!”

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That frontcourt combination is precisely what has analysts excited. Portis can function as a stretch-four alongside Adebayo and Antetokounmpo or slide into backup center minutes without sacrificing spacing. Throughout his coaching career, Spoelstra has successfully utilized floor-spacing big men such as Chris Bosh, Kelly Olynyk and Kevin Love. Portis now enters that lineage with the added benefit of already understanding how to complement Giannis on the floor.

The trade immediately changed how the league views Miami’s championship chances, but Magic Johnson’s warning may ultimately prove prophetic. Everyone will focus on Antetokounmpo, as they should. Yet if the Heat’s new era succeeds, it may be because Portis provides the spacing, toughness and lineup flexibility needed to make a Bam Adebayo-Giannis Antetokounmpo partnership function at its highest level.