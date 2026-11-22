Los Angeles Lakers legend and Washington Spirit investor and co-owner Magic Johnson saw the Spirit fall short of a title in the NWSL once more despite the hardest of efforts. After the team fell short of adding what he has referred to as a 19th championship to his multi-sport portfolio, he took to social media on Saturday night to console the club. The Washington Spirit’s third straight finals loss is especially hard on Trinity Rodman, daughter of 5x NBA champion and Hall of Fame forward Dennis Rodman. Her reaction after the heartbreaking defeat alone sums up the disappointment the franchise is dealing with.

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Rodman had been enjoying her healthiest season yet before it ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Kansas City Current in the NWSL Championship at Audi Field. The loss marked Washington’s third consecutive defeat in the league’s title match, leaving Trinity visibly devastated on her home pitch once the final whistle blew.

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Broadcasters and stadium cameras captured raw emotion from the 24-year-old forward immediately after the match ended. In one widely shared clip from the end of the game, Rodman sat motionless on the grass in stunned dejection, holding her head in her hands as Kansas City players and staff celebrated nearby after securing the Current’s first championship. A closer camera angle showed the U.S. Women’s National Team star visibly sobbing on the turf, overwhelmed after another grueling title-game battle ended just short of glory.

Magic Johnson (who joined the Spirit’s ownership group in 2024 as part of his expanding portfolio across professional sports alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Commanders, and LAFC) was at Audi Field with his wife, Cookie Johnson, and saw the game unfold as it did. As a seasoned competitor, he stepped forward with a message of gratitude and sportsmanship.

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“Congratulations to the Kansas City Current for winning the NWSL Championship!” Johnson wrote on X before addressing his own franchise in a follow-up message, “And I want to thank our Washington Spirit players and fans for another great season – even though we didn’t win the Championship, what a run!”

Despite Magic’s dignified consolation, there was no sugarcoating how this felt for the team. Rodman herself made it known to reporters.

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“This one hurts way worse than any of the other ones,” Rodman said. “I don’t even think you have words in this moment.”

For NBA fans accustomed to watching Dennis Rodman dominate championship stages with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls through relentless physicality, Saturday’s final offered a poignant parallel through his daughter’s grit. Entering the match healthy after playing through injuries in each of Washington’s previous two title-game losses, Trinity Rodman absorbed a punishing hit just five minutes into the contest. Current defender Laney Rouse challenged her with a rugged aerial challenge from behind, sending Rodman rolling onto the turf in visible agony, clutching her left shoulder and elbow.

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She was visibly fighting back tears before receiving sideline treatment. She returned to the game and toughed it out till the end.

Despite absorbing another hard collision with Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena in the closing moments, Rodman gutted out the entire title game. Afterward, she acknowledged how the early foul set the tone in a physical contest that featured 19 first-half fouls (an NWSL Championship record) and 35 fouls overall.

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“As a team, you always want to put that first tackle out,” Rodman said. “You’re taught to make the first hit. So credit to that because I wish I was the one that put her on the ground.”

Kansas City seized control in the 54th minute when veteran Vanessa DiBernardo, returning from maternity leave in July, curled an Olimpico directly from a corner kick past Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver to earn game MVP honors. Or “Mom-V-P” as her teammates chanted.

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Midfielder Debinha then appeared to seal the trophy on a counterattack in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, dribbling around MacIver to make it 2-0.

True to her competitive pedigree, Rodman refused to fold, making a goal just one minute later, her first career tally in four NWSL Championship appearances. While it ignited a frantic final push in front of a sold-out Audi Field crowd, ultimately, time ran out on Washington’s comeback.

This decisive game hands first-year Current head coach Chris Armas and former Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune, who joined Kansas City in February after two runner-up finishes in Washington, their first NWSL title.

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For Rodman, who won her lone league crown as a rookie in 2021 before enduring consecutive championship losses in 2024, 2025, and now 2026, the latest setback cut deepest of all.

Even in defeat, Magic Johnson’s public backing underscored the pride around Washington’s resilience as the Spirit look to regroup after another agonizingly close brush with history.