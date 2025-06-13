Magic Johnson Reveals Past Coach’s Betrayal Amid Emerging Ownership Link to Lakers Rival

With already 17 rings in his collection, Magic Johnson is ready to add another one, and this time with the help of an NBA team. For context, the Lakers legend was previously part-owner of the franchise from 1994 to 2010. Since then, he has not been part of any ownership group in the league. But that could change soon, as his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the NBA icon revealed interest in owning the $7.5 billion franchise.

It’s not the Lakers, as the 62-year-old, “I may be interested in somebody else too, depending on who, who the owner is.” Stephen A. Smith floated the idea of joining the ownership group of his beloved New York Knicks, and Magic Johnson was ready to grab it with both hands. “If Dolan ever puts the Knicks up for sale, I’ll be first in line.” He made it clear: “I only own teams to win.” His intention to win was also visible during his playing days. As he played a key role in firing a head coach with whom he had previously won a championship.

During his conversation with SAS, the 5x NBA champion revealed, “I’ve been in this situation back in the Lakers and I wanted the coach gone and Paul Westhead, and it all fell on me if I wanted him gone.” Johnson continued. “Now I gotta step up, and we gotta win the championship. That same year that we fired Westhead, we went on and won the championship, right? So all the excuses are gone“.

The season the Michigan alum was talking about was the 1981-82 season. Let’s remind you that Westhead won the championship with the Lakers when Magic Johnson made his debut as a rookie in 1980. Despite the winning chemistry, something changed, and the 3x Finals MVP wanted the HC gone. The reported reason that stemmed this reaction was that Westhead turned down multiple suggestions from Johnson for in-game changes. At the time, he did not own the decision to play a role in firing the HC, but now we know the truth.

The firing led to the subsequent hiring of Pat Rilkey and another championship for the Purple and Gold franchise. Even the fans at the time were not behind the decision. “I’ve never been booed at home before; it was a new experience.” Magic Johnson admitted after his first game after the Westhead era via UPI. In fact, even his teammates were not ready to publicly take his side.

Former teammate and captain of the Showtime Era reacts to Magic Johnson’s decision

Was there a locker room divide when Magic made his intentions clear of not playing under the HC? It seems so, as the Lakers icon was upset and only recalled one name that supported him. “None of them backed me up. He (Michael Cooper) was the only guy. He wasn’t in a position to do it publicly, but he did it privately,” A statement from Magic Johnson came in Jackie MacMullan’s book, “When the Game Was Ours.” Now, you must be wondering, what about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s role in this scenario?

via Getty INGLEWOOD, CA – 1991: Magic Johnson #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribble drives to th ebasket during the NBA game at the Forum circa 1991 in Inglewood, California.

Being a veteran and leader of the team, the players would naturally follow his lead. He shared what really went through, detailing the issues from both sides. “Paul had a more methodical, tactical approach. He added more set plays that stifled Magic’s spontaneity and killed our fast-break advantage. Magic couldn’t be Magic. When you try to reign in a 22-year-old elite athlete from pushing himself to be his best, you’re going to get conflict,” Abdul-Jabbar explained.

Even the then-owner, Jerry Buss, shared that the decision was not based on Magic Johnson’s issues with the HC. He had already made up his mind, but the events played out in a certain way, with only Magic being in the negative spotlight. But eventually, it all played out well and then won the championship plus more titles with Pat Riley.