Magic Johnson’s Message to Netflix Exec Sparks Questions as Users Seek Answer on $82.7B Warner Bros Acquisition

Netflix sent shockwaves through the industry by announcing an $82.7 billion enterprise-value deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV, film, and streaming assets. In an already dominating field, this move strengthens Netflix’s grip on the entertainment landscape. And among those celebrating the power shift is NBA legend Magic Johnson, who seems especially excited about what this move could mean.

“I want to congratulate my good friend and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandon for pulling off a massive deal and acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery! Cookie and I have been friends with Ted and Nicole a very long time and can’t say enough about how proud we are of Ted’s illustrious business career!” Johnson tweeted on X.

The business tycoon and former Los Angeles Lakers superstar might have misspelled the name, but the messaging extends beyond celebrating a fellow business group. Johnson and his beloved wife Cookie have been longtime friends with Ted and his wife Nicole Avant. Although it’s unclear where they first met, there’s a lot of mutual respect between Johnson and Sarandos.

In fact, both have been spotted together multiple times at various events across Los Angeles. The Hall of Famer once even posted a picture with the Netflix CEO on his Instagram account. In the picture, Johnson can be seen smiling alongside Ted Sarandos and NFL wide receiver Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders, of which the former Lakers star is a minority owner.

However, while Magic Johnson and Ted Sarandos may have a long-standing bond, the NBA community seemed unfamiliar with their bond. As expected, this sparked a series of reactions from the fans, who wanted to know more not just about their relationship but also about other details related to Netflix’s deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV, film studios, and streaming division.

Fans left scratching their heads after Magic Johnson’s congratulations tweet

“Magic, don’t you own theaters? Don’t let the industry get further destroyed. Talk to your friend. 🎬🍿” A fan questioned Magic Johnson after reading his tweet for Ted Sarandos. The user pointed out that Johnson, who owns a billion-dollar business empire that includes several movie theaters, should be worried rather than excited about this deal. Well, co-existing is still a thing?

Meanwhile, another user also shared a similar sentiment and question. “Don’t you own movie theaters?” The fan commented. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, apart from owning several sports franchises across various leagues such as the MLB’s LA Dodgers, WNBA’s LA Sparks, NFL’s Washington Commanders, and more, also owns Magic Johnson Enterprises.

It is an investment company with a focus on movie theaters, restaurants, real estate, and more. A few users were concerned about how this historic deal would impact consumers and sought an answer from the Netflix CEO’s close friend. “How is this possibly good for consumers?” A user questioned Magic Johnson.

This was a result of several users believing that Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV, film studios, and streaming division would prompt the company to hike its prices in the future, as a monopoly in any field leads to long-term arm-twisting.

Next, a user straight-up asked whether the former NBA player would help him cover the difference in charges. Well, well, “Will you pay my increased subscription @MagicJohnson?” Now, although the Hall of Famer did not respond, given his approximate $1.2 billion net worth, it’s safe to say that he wouldn’t mind spending a few dollars, right? Jokes aside, the fans weren’t too pleased with the point guard’s decision to congratulate Ted Sarandos. Probably might have skipped the friendship point.

“I’m so happy that the theater industry will be ruined. Great Input Magic,” a fan wrote in disappointment. At first glance, fans think that this massive deal will negatively affect the theater industry, of which Magic Johnson is also a part. However, that isn’t his top priority at the moment. And whether this acquisition will translate to a rise in subscriptions, only time will tell.