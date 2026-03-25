Magic Johnson’s Plan to End Lakers Ties Takes Shape as NBA Board Approves $10B Las Vegas, Seattle Expansion

After two decades, the NBA is finally taking a major step towards expansion. On Wednesday, the Board of Governors voted. And guess what? They have approved an exploration of adding two new franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle. This opens doors for potential suitors to bring teams to the respective cities. Interestingly enough, Magic Johnson is one of the interested candidates.

Las Vegas mayor Shelley Berkley told The Athletic that she knows of three groups exploring NBA expansion in Las Vegas. One is led by Magic Johnson, who recently met Nevada governor Joe Lombardo and officials, per reports. Another involves LeBron James, though he recently stepped away from bidding. Meanwhile, an unnamed local businessman leads a third group. Berkley also highlighted growing momentum around Las Vegas as a serious expansion destination for now.

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While Vegas pushes for expansion, Seattle continues to await an NBA return after losing the Seattle SuperSonics in 2008 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Notably, Seattle ranks as the second-largest U.S. media market without a team, behind Tampa. If awarded a franchise, the Sonics’ name, legacy, and intellectual property would revert to the city.

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Imago Feb 15, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Magic Johnson on the red carpet before the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Now, coming back to Magic Johnson’s interest in the $10 billion expansion plan, does this mean he will soon cut his ties with the Los Angeles Lakers? Earlier in February, LA entered a new era under majority owner Mark Walter. As business leadership shifted, roles around roster control have clarified, including Johnson’s place.

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Lon Rosen, the newly appointed president of business operations, downplayed front office overhaul talks. He confirmed that Rob Pelinka will continue leading basketball decisions while the NBA Hall of Famer will remain involved without an official designation.

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Meanwhile, Magic Johnson shares a long history with the Los Angeles Lakers, first as a legendary player and later as an executive. He worked alongside Rob Pelinka in the front office before resigning in 2019. However, the two later repaired their relationship following the franchise’s 2020 championship success, signaling renewed alignment.

The NBA is giving Magic Johnson’s ownership dreams new wings

Wednesday’s vote gave the NBA the path to expand its arms right across Seattle and Las Vegas. The proposal secured the required backing of 23 out of 30 NBA governors, allowing it to advance. However, expansion to 32 teams remains uncertain. Instead, the league will proceed with a planned evaluation process, gathering details from potential ownership groups interested in establishing franchises in the two targeted cities, marking a key step toward any future decision.

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Commissioner, Adam Silver said, “Today’s vote reflects our Board’s interest in exploring potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle — two markets with a long history of support for NBA basketball. We look forward to taking this next step and engaging with interested parties.”

Now, the NBA has delayed expansion discussions for years, but commissioner Adam Silver had tied progress to finalizing key agreements. The league completed its collective bargaining agreement in spring 2023, followed by a major media rights deal in summer 2024. As a result, the league has now moved forward, formally opening the process to evaluate potential franchise markets. And also letting icons like LeBron James and Magic Johnson dream big.

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Accordingly, focus has shifted to Las Vegas and Seattle, where interest has built for years. Potential ownership groups have long prepared for this moment, and insiders expect expansion fees between $7 billion and $10 billion per team. Moreover, league executives favor expansion over relocation, citing stronger long-term revenue potential, even with media revenue shares adjusting from 1/30 to 1/32.

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So, the NBA has formally stepped into its expansion phase with clear intent. The process is now underway, with Las Vegas and Seattle firmly in focus. Meanwhile, interest from figures like Magic Johnson signals strong momentum. As leadership clarity holds in Los Angeles, the league moves ahead methodically, balancing legacy, market strength, and long-term growth before making its final call.