Magic Johnson’s $6.3B Commanders Co-owner Makes Huge Splurge at Fanatics Fest NYC

Fanatics Fest 2025 is where the pulse of the sports world is strongest this weekend. From June 20–22 at NYC’s Javits Center, it’s more than just rubbing shoulders with legends like LeBron and Brady—it’s a collector’s paradise. Live card trading, exclusive Topps drops, and hands-on booths are turning the floor into a sports fan’s dream. And naturally, Magic Johnson’s $6.3 billion Washington Commanders aren’t sitting this one out—they’re right in the mix, making noise in their own way.

The Commanders have an estimated $22.9 million in available cap space for 2025, according to Over the Cap—that ranks 19th in the league, right in the middle. It’s not a war chest, but it’s more than enough to land a key veteran or two before training camp rolls around. NBA fans know the vibes—Magic Johnson’s part of the ownership now, teaming up with Josh Harris. While Magic’s off making, well, magic elsewhere… Josh seems to be spending wisely. Let’s just say, the money’s going where the prizsm hits darkest.

And yes, it all went down at Fanatics Fest—and X lit up the moment it did. Fanatics Collect posted, “Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris bought the Jayden Daniels Prizm Black Finite 1/1 for $500,000. This makes it the most expensive Jayden Daniels card sale ever.” The seller? Rothcards, who sealed the deal during Trade Night, and even scored a signed Daniels jersey as part of the trade. That right there is the dream of any pure collector.

The video of the trade is wild—straight-up card chaos. One voice goes, “We need the most expensive Jayden Daniels card. We got it right here, right here. It’s got the best opinion. Which card? Is it? Black Prizm?” The debate keeps rolling: “What’s it worth? Two million, Mike? What’s this really worth?” Someone jumps in, “Hey, Paul Skenes is $1.2M, what’s his best card worth?” Then the mic-drop moment: “Alexis, Serena Williams’ husband, put a public bounty on that card before it got pulled—$250K raw. First bounty. Ever.” And just like that, the big close: “We outbid him and now it’s a 9.5. And Jayden cooked in the playoffs. We’re the biggest Commanders fans in the world!” The announcer offered a deal the gents couldn’t refuse. “One time, half a million dollars. You want it? From Josh Harris with Jayden here right now, and you get a signed Jayden jersey?” Boom—deal done.

And honestly? Jayden Daniels backed it all up. He lit up the playoffs with a 97.9 passer rating, 822 yards, 5 touchdowns, and just one pick in three games. He broke multiple rookie postseason records, including most passing yards and TDs. One of the standout moments? That clutch win in Tampa Bay – a dramatic road victory sealed by a 37‑yard “doink” FG – showcased his calm and command under pressure. Then came the huge upset in Detroit: 299 yards through the air, 51 on the ground, two touchdowns, and no turnovers – totally flipping the script against the No. 1 seed. Pure rookie magic.

While Fanatics Fest was living up to its billing, with the Commanders spending the big bucks, part-owner Magic Johnson was having some fun time himself: on the other side of the world.

Magic Johnson vacations as Lakers sell and Fanatics Fest buzzes

Magic Johnson’s summer’s been anything but lowkey—at least, not in headlines. But if you’re looking for him? He’s not in L.A. or NYC this week. The basketball legend is back in Croatia, soaking up the Adriatic sunshine with his wife Cookie and a few lucky guests. “We’ve been having an amazing time in Croatia in Hvar and the city Split,” he posted on social media, sharing photos from meals at Laganini Beach Club and Restaurant Adriatic. “The fish and seafood are so fresh, straight from the ocean to your plate, and the Croatian people are great. Cookie, our guests and I are having a ball.” This isn’t a one-time getaway—Magic’s made it a tradition since 2020.

Meanwhile, back home? Chaos. Fanatics Fest 2025 is taking over the Javits Center in New York, packed with sports icons like LeBron, Jeter, Cena, and Livvy Dunne. And yes, even as the company expects to lose millions again this year, CEO Michael Rubin isn’t sweating it. “We’re still in investment mode,” Rubin told NYNext. “This is really about creating a sports festival that only we can create. It’s a great give back to fans.” Last year saw 72,000 fans pour in—and if Rubin’s right, this year’s version is all about “organized chaos.” It’s sports, culture, and collectibles in one giant playground—and Magic, technically a co-owner of the Washington Commanders, is very much MIA.

But if there’s one headline Magic did pause his vacation to talk about, it was the record-breaking sale of the Lakers. When news broke that Jeanie Buss was selling majority ownership to Dodgers owner and business mogul Mark Walter, Magic couldn’t hold back. “Just like I thought, when the Celtics sold for $6B, I knew the Lakers were worth $10B!” he wrote on X. He called Walter “driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way,” adding, “I know that my sister Jeanie would have only considered selling the Lakers organization to someone she knows and trusts would carry on the Buss legacy.”