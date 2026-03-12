Magic Johnson’s Son EJ Uses Bronny James Example While Explaining Decision on NBA Career

Magic Johnson’s son EJ Johnson was only 17 when he made a life-altering decision for himself. He publicly came out in 2013 after TMZ shared reports and pictures of him holding hands with a male friend. Since then, EJ has repeatedly faced questions about not choosing the NBA as a career. Taking Bronny James as an example, he explained how difficult it is to be in the league. EJ spoke with Carlos King.

The 33-year-old pointed out, “I’ve always thought that was just stupid that they thought that I was supposed to be playing basketball or something. First of all, do you know how difficult it is to become an NBA player? Number one, it’s a very hard process.”

Magic Johnson’s son further added, “If I wanted to do that, then I would have done it. But why are we even having this discussion? It’s just so ignorant. It’s so you have to put in a lot of work to do all of that. I’m sure LeBron James’ son has been playing his entire life, and now he’s in the NBA. But that’s something you would decide very early on in life.”

Now, speaking of Bronny James, he was one of the top prospects during his USC days. He was projected as a top-ten pick in the 2024 NBA draft. However, James collapsed during a USC practice session in June 2023 and sustained a cardiac arrest. But in less than 5 months, LeBron’s firstborn returned to the floor slightly conscious and cautious about his recent health woes.

The 2024 McDonald’s All-American ended as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and life in the league hasn’t been very kind to Bronny James. As you know, experts have often criticized the now-sophomore in his rookie season for his poor performance. Last season, James Jr. averaged 2.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, and 0.8 apg. And as EJ Johnson claimed, making it to the NBA is difficult.

Imago Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The road to the NBA begins in high school, yet the league sets firm gates. Players must turn 19 in the draft year and stay at least one year removed from graduation. Therefore, no one jumps straight from high school anymore.

Meanwhile, international players who live outside the United States for three years and avoid U.S. schools become automatically eligible at 22 or after playing professionally abroad. Four-year college seniors or graduates also qualify automatically.

Now, Most American prospects spend one college season to satisfy the rule. However, others chase experience in Overtime Elite, overseas leagues in Australia or Europe, or prep academies like Thon Maker once did.

Early entrants file paperwork by early April, may withdraw by late May without agents, and lock decisions 10 days before June’s draft. Invited prospects attend the mandatory May Draft Combine for tests, scrimmages, interviews, and medical checks, where injuries can shift fortunes. Teams then host workouts while the lottery sets the top four picks.

Now, coming back to Magic Johnson’s son, EJ. He spoke about community acceptance during his conversation with Carlos King. For the 33-year-old, opinions didn’t matter when he revealed his true self. And right now, he might be helping Dwyane Wade’s now-daughter Zaya Wade (formerly Zion) to be her true self.

EJ Johnson never looked for acceptance

The 33-year-old talked about acceptance, precisely from the queer black community and the black community in general. Johnson clarified that he wasn’t looking for acceptance in the first place. “There was just so much that happened at that time that I wasn’t looking to be accepted in a community or to be a part of a community. I think that I just wasn’t in it. I wasn’t a part,” he said.

EJ Johnson further says that while growing up, he stayed busy with school, places to be, and friends around him. So when some communities grew angry about how he lived, he simply shrugged and let them be mad. Moreover, church opinions meant little. His parents went; he went because he had to. Therefore, acceptance debates never mattered. Now, speaking of Dwyane Wade‘s son Zion, who transitioned into a woman, Johnson shared her thoughts.

He shared that he met Zaya (formerly Zion) twice and had interacted with DWade via Instagram. “I think we spoke on Instagram and were just like, if she needs anything, you can definitely let me know. She went to my high school as well. So yeah, we have some similarities,” EJ shared. “But it was just one of those things where it’s like more power to you…They also said some horrible and stupid things about her. The same horrible, stupid things they were saying about me…But I’m happy that she’s happy.”

Thus, EJ Johnson moves through the noise with striking clarity. Basketball expectations, draft debates, and community opinions swirl around him, yet he stays rooted in his own lane. Meanwhile, he respects the grind players like Bronny James face. More importantly, he extends quiet support to Zaya Wade. For now, the message feels simple. Live boldly, work hard, and let authenticity win.