Magic Johnson Sends Message to Lakers Fans on How to Treat LeBron James Ahead of His LA Return on Christmas

In 2018, when Kawhi Leonard returned to Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs fans weren’t happy to see him. Leonard had forced a trade away from the franchise earlier that year. So, the crowd booed the 2014 NBA champ until Greg Popovich asked them not to.

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When fans turn against a player during a return to his old home court, it often stems from lingering resentment over how he left, contract disputes, or a perceived sense of betrayal. Many fear that LeBron James might experience similar heat when he returns to LA for the Christmas Day game.

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However, that shouldn’t be the case, according to Magic Johnson, who played a major role in James’ 2018 move to the Lakers. TMZ Sports asked the legend how fans should treat LeBron on his return.

“They should treat him great. He was there. He won the championship,” Johnson said. Should the fans welcome James with a lot of cheers? “Of course, of course,” Magic added.

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The Akron Hammer, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Purple and Gold on Christmas. And Magic has urged fans to welcome him warmly at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James spent eight seasons with the Lakers; he helped the team reach six Playoffs.

If that wasn’t enough, the 41-year-old played a pivotal role in the team’s 2019-20 title run. But with time, as Luka Doncic arrived, LeBron James went from being the first option on the team to the second and eventually the third option. Well, the King adjusted to the changes.

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During the 2026 Playoffs, when both Doncic and Austin Reaves sat courtside with injuries, LeBron held the reins of the Lakers against the Houston Rockets. He helped the team make it through to the second round of the playoffs, averaging 23.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in 6 games.

Well, LeBron James has a new identity as a Sixer now. But he has earned a special place in Lakers history after guiding the team to the 2020 Bubble championship. The achievement became even more meaningful given the circumstances surrounding that season.

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Meanwhile, his eight seasons in Los Angeles also pushed him into several franchise record books. He ranks No. 5 in assists, No. 10 in points, No. 2 in triple-doubles, and No. 7 in defensive rebounds. LeBron and Kobe Bryant are the only Lakers to make over 1,000 three-pointers for the franchise. That’s not all; James also broke the all-time scoring record in 2023 in the Lakers jersey.

To be fair, the Los Angeles Lakers fans might have endless reasons to show their teeth to the Philadelphia 76ers. That seems only natural. However, if they boo LeBron James on his return on Christmas Day, that might feel like disrespect to the legacy he has left behind for the franchise. And Magic Johnson clearly does not want that to happen.