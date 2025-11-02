Magic Johnson Shares Wholesome Message as LA Community Heals Over Dodgers’ World Series Win

While the world waits for Magic Johnson to post one of his trademark essays on social media about the Dodgers’ World Series win, he was all smiles on the field. The team’s co-owner looked every bit the proud champion, and the word ‘happy’ doesn’t even begin to describe it all. “I am happy for myself ’cause that’s 18 championship rings,” Magic said. Sure, some might argue the number is technically 16, but when you’ve celebrated as much as Magic has, who’s really counting? True to his Los Angeles roots, he dedicated the triumph not just to the city but also to another beloved icon: Kobe Bryant.

While speaking to CBS LA, Magic Johnson reflected on how sports can unite and heal a city, especially one that’s been through as much as Los Angeles has with the recent wildfires. “We needed this with everything that’s going on in L.A.,” he said. “This brings our city back closer together. The fans get to have a celebration. They can now forget everything that’s going on, just come out and have a good time and scream for their favorite team, the Dodgers.”

The NBA legend-turned-business mogul acknowledged that the victory doesn’t erase the pain or devastation caused by the wildfires, which forced over 200,000 people to evacuate and destroyed more than 18,000 homes and structures. Still, it does offer a moment of relief.

“It makes them feel good for the moment, tonight and the next few days, right?” Magic Johnson said. “We hope it will make them feel better, forget about what’s going on for just a couple of days, a couple of hours.”

The Dodgers’ 5-4 triumph over the Blue Jays was nothing short of spectacular, a thrilling finish capped by Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s gutsy 2⅔ scoreless innings that earned him World Series MVP honors. Yet, even amid all the champagne and celebration, Magic Johnson’s efforts to uplift a city in crisis stand just as tall.

Imago

“We could give them some enjoyment tonight, and they can say, ‘My team, our team won, right?’… You know, sports has a way of just bringing everybody together,” Magic Johnson concluded.

The Dodgers’ co-owner spearheaded a major recovery effort for the communities hit by the January wildfires through his initiative, LA Rises. The program brought together business leaders, elected officials, and charitable organizations. The Mark Walter Family Foundation and the LA Dodgers Foundation committed up to $100 million toward wildfire recovery, providing critical support for community restoration. One of his main focuses was Altadena, an area with a rich Black family heritage, where he led reconstruction efforts.

The Lakers icon also brought hope directly to the youngest victims. Magic Johnson visited the Pasadena Boys & Girls Club, spreading encouragement to children who lost homes and loved ones in the Eaton Fire. The visit was made possible through a $25,000 gift from The Cigna Group, and his presence alone carried a message of resilience and hope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Magic Johnson worked behind the scenes to support the community, his team was out on the ground helping bring smiles to those affected. Magic was just as happy, if not more, as today’s LA Dodgers victory stirred some of his own cherished memories from the past.

Magic Johnson reflects on back-to-back MLB championships, makes interesting NBA parallel

Magic Johnson couldn’t help but draw a powerful parallel to another unforgettable Los Angeles moment. “This is probably one of the toughest you’ve ever seen,” he said. “I remember like Kobe Bryant winning Game 7 against the Celtics in L.A. when World Peace [Metta Sandiford-Artest] hit the big 3-pointer, and it reminded me of us playing against the Detroit Pistons’ seven-game series. Also, you know, sports has a way of just giving you memories for a lifetime. This series just made every Dodger fan and baseball fan memories forever, and also it brings their community together.”

Magic Johnson’s memory took everyone back to 2010: Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers and Celtics were locked in a fierce 3–3 battle, and Kobe Bryant was struggling to find his rhythm. Then came the moment. With just a minute left, Ron Artest stepped up and buried a clutch three over Paul Pierce, breaking the tension inside Staples Center. That shot sealed the deal, giving the Lakers enough cushion to finish the job and crown themselves back-to-back champions.

Getty INGLEWOOD, CA – 1991: Magic Johnson #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Much like their basketball counterparts once did, the Dodgers pulled off their own repeat of greatness. After 25 long years in the MLB, the LA side finally claimed back-to-back World Series crowns, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 5–4 in a nail-biting Game 7 that stretched into extra innings.

Down 3-0 after Bo Bichette’s three-run blast in the third, the Dodgers refused to fold. They chipped away, inning by inning, until Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas launched solo home runs to tie it at 4–4 in the ninth. Then came the magic moment, Will Smith’s clutch homer in the top of the 11th off former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, giving L.A. the edge they needed. Moments later, a double play sealed it, and the Dodgers erupted in joy inside Rogers Centre.

And perhaps most poetic of all, Clayton Kershaw, who waited years for his first title in 2020, walked off the field as a back-to-back champion to end his career. “I’m overflowing with gratitude right now, I really am,” Kershaw said, soaked in champagne and surrounded by the celebration. The veteran made sure to give credit where it was due, praising Toronto for putting up a tough fight, but his pride in the Dodgers was unmistakable.

Magic Johnson promised the trophy was heading back to L.A., with celebrations and a parade waiting at home. He called this group “almost like a dynasty,” urging fans to show the players some love, and couldn’t help but smile knowing Clayton Kershaw finally gets to walk away on the perfect note.