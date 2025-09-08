Magic Johnson Shines Spotlight on Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Amid $14.6B Franchises’ Perfect Run

What turns $40 million into a massive $1.5 billion empire? Just ask Magic Johnson. The NBA icon has mastered the game off the court, building his fortune through bold and strategic investments across multiple sports, from NBA and NFL franchises to the NWSL. And it’s not just his bank account that’s winning; his teams are on an impressive hot streak, dominating their leagues. Right now, Magic is living the best of both worlds, enjoying financial success while celebrating victories across his $14.6 billion franchises on every front.

Magic Johnson had plenty to celebrate this weekend, and he made sure to share it with his fans. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “A victorious Sunday for me and Cookie! The Dodgers handled business against the Orioles, our Commanders beat the Giants, and we ended the day watching our NWSL team, the Washington Spirit, beat the Seattle Reign 2-0. Superstar Trinity Rodman scored both goals in today’s victory!” Talk about a weekend full of wins!

Magic Johnson gave a special shoutout to Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis Rodman and star of the $130 million franchise. She led the charge as the team extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a 2-0 win. In the 13th minute, she sprinted down the left wing, leapt over defenders, and sent a perfect pass to Leicy Santos, whose shot just skimmed over the crossbar.

Then in the 33rd minute, Santos fed a quick pass to Trinity, who calmly poked the ball past the keeper for her second goal of the season. Magic’s admiration was clear — Trinity’s speed, skill, and star power continue to shine brightly.

The $6.8 billion Dodgers, according to Forbes, also secured a win Sunday, beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 to snap a five-game losing streak. Shohei Ohtani crushed two homers, Mookie Betts added a solo shot, and Clayton Kershaw pitching against the only team he’d never faced in his 18-year career struck out eight while allowing just two runs over 5 2/3 innings. With this strong showing, the NL West leaders closed out the series on a high note.

The $7.47 billion Commanders kicked off their season with a 21-6 win over the Giants, led by seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. The rookie made a memorable, slightly messy debut, even leaving his first NFL touchdown ball in the end zone, but quickly got it back with help from teammates.

Washington’s offense showed flashes despite some sloppy moments, including 12 penalties, while their defense was rock-solid, holding the Giants to just 3.7 yards per play and no touchdowns. Croskey-Merritt’s energy and emerging end-zone celebrations added extra buzz, giving fans a glimpse of the new rushing threat. Overall, it was a messy but satisfying win, setting a positive tone for the Commanders’ season.

For those who don’t know, Magic’s success is deeply rooted in his investments. Back in 2012, he became a minority owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers when Guggenheim Partners bought the team for a staggering $2 billion. At the time, it was the largest price ever paid for a U.S. sports franchise, breaking the previous record of $1.1 billion spent by Steven Ross on the Miami Dolphins in 2009.

Before that, the highest price for an MLB team was $845 million, paid by the Ricketts family for the Chicago Cubs in 2009. Magic didn’t stop there; in 2023, he made his boldest move yet, dropping $240 million to join the ownership group purchasing the NFL’s Washington Commanders for just over $6 billion. As Magic put it himself,

The Mantras behind Magic Johnson’s empire

“It’s the greatest deal I’ve ever done.” But what’s the secret behind all this business success?Magic’s journey as an investor started way before these headline-grabbing moves. His first big step came in 1994, when he bought a 4.5% stake in the Los Angeles Lakers for $10 million, later selling it in 2010 for about $28 million. From there, he built an empire across sports — adding the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks to his portfolio in 2014, and becoming a co-owner of MLS’s LAFC in 2018, a team that went on to win the MLS Cup in 2022. And if this weekend’s wins are any indication, Magic’s business game is just as strong as his Hall of Fame career.

The secret behind Magic Johnson’s successful investments? He broke it down on the Bloomberg podcast. For him, it all starts with preparation. He told his Commander players that practice sets the tone for game day: “You gotta practice the way you’re gonna play on Sunday. So that starts on Monday all the way through.” But it’s not just about individual effort, teamwork matters.

“We lose as a team, we win as a team. It can’t be hidden agendas… that kills you every time,” he said. Once personal goals take over the team’s, everything unravels: “It’s going to kill you. You’re going to lose, and it trickles down within the locker room.” That team-first mentality, combined with relentless preparation, is exactly what drives Magic’s sports and business empire.

He further explained his mantra at Invest Fest 2025, where Magic Johnson got real about what drives his success. “I go to bed at eight o’clock, I’m up at four, I work out for two hours, and then I’m in the office all day,” he shared, giving fans a glimpse into his disciplined routine. Magic called himself “self-motivated” and made it clear he doesn’t need anyone to pat him on the back, his hunger to win comes from within. But for him, it’s not just about stacking wealth; it’s about representation and influence.

“What is our biggest challenge,” he said, “is that we don’t have a seat at the table.” For Magic, real success means using his platform to create opportunities, open doors, and make sure his community has a voice in decisions that matter.