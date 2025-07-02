Magic Johnson Spotted at “White Party”, Busts Moves With Wife Cookie & More

What does a 65-year-old do with $1.5 billion in the bank? If you’re Magic Johnson, the answer is simple—buy into just about every pro sports league and still have time to party with your family and friends. From NBA icon to boardroom boss, Magic’s been stacking wins off the court, too. He’s now part of ownership groups for the Dodgers, Sparks, LAFC, Washington Spirit, and even the NFL’s Commanders. Honestly, if there’s a league, Magic probably has a seat at the table—and a reason to celebrate.

And celebrate he does. Every summer like clockwork, Magic Johnson and Cookie round up their closest friends for a luxe yacht getaway through Europe—think clear waters, historic coastlines, and five-star everything. Last year it was sangrias in Barcelona, and this time, it’s ancient ruins, blue domes, and canals straight out of a postcard. But beyond the iconic views, there’s one tradition they never skip: all-white outfits, all-white parties, and a whole lot of magic in white.

R. Whittington-Cooper gave us a peek into what might just be the chicest summer tradition ever—Magic Johnson’s all-white yacht party. In a video she shared, the vibes were immaculate: everyone dressed in head-to-toe white, dancing, laughing, sipping cocktails, and living their absolute best life under the Grecian sun. Set against the stunning backdrop of their European tour, she perfectly summed it up in her caption: “A Whisper Of Magic White Party 🤍🚢🔥🎉🎊💃🏽🕺🏾💨.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Whittington-Cooper (@ninawcooper) Expand Post

AD

Turns out, the “Whisper of Magic White Party” wasn’t the only all-white affair on the yacht. Just days earlier, Magic Johnson posted, “We had a fun toga party on the yacht last night with our friends and the crew!” Everyone—Magic, Cookie, friends, family, even the crew—was dressed in classic white togas and sparkling tiaras, soaking in the sea breeze.

And this floating celebration isn’t just about the outfits—it’s part of a summer tradition that’s been going strong since 2020. Last week, Magic and Cookie were spotted in Croatia, basking in the Adriatic sunshine with a select few. “We’ve been having an amazing time in Croatia in Hvar and the city Split,” Magic shared. “The fish and seafood are so fresh, straight from the ocean to your plate, and the Croatian people are great. Cookie, our guests and I are having a ball.” With beach club stops and seafood feasts, it’s not just a vacation—it’s the Magic lifestyle.

While Magic may be soaking up the sun in peace, the NBA world isn’t slowing down—his name’s still buzzing in headlines tied to front office moves and ownership rumors.

Could Magic Johnson be reuniting with the Purple and Gold?

There’s a new wave of buzz swirling around L.A., and this time it’s not about LeBron’s next move—it’s about Magic. After selling his minority stake in the team back in 2010 for reportedly five to six times his $10 million investment—a moment he described as “bittersweet”—Magic’s name is now back in the mix. And it’s not just wishful thinking. According to Matt Barnes, the stars are aligning. “With new ownership, who’s obviously tied to Magic Johnson… do we smell what The Rock is cooking, or am I crazy to think that Magic could be on his way back to the Lakers at some point?” Barnes said on his podcast. He’s talking about Mark Walter, the new power figure in L.A., who also happens to be close to Magic through their partnership in the Commanders.

Walter, who already had a 26% stake in the Lakers, just finalized the largest pro sports franchise sale ever—valued at a jaw-dropping $10 billion. That deal opened the door to a lot of speculation, and even Barnes’ guest couldn’t hold back: “We’d love to have Magic back!… We love Bob, and we love to possibly—like we’re kind of tired of Pelinka. Cuz we’re behind. Like we love Magic absolutely, and everything he touches moves forward to a chip.”

It’s a pointed nod to Magic’s track record—not just with the Lakers, but with the Dodgers and Commanders too. The ties run deep: Rob Pelinka, now Lakers GM and president, was said to be a key reason why Magic abruptly stepped down from his exec role in 2019. “I start hearing, ‘Magic, you’re not working hard enough. Magic’s not in the office,’” Johnson said back then. “I got things happening that was being said behind my back. I don’t have the power that I thought I had to make the decisions…” So here’s where things get even more interesting.

While Magic’s reunion with the Lakers seems to be gaining momentum, he’s also admitted he’s eyeing the Knicks if they ever go up for sale. “If Dolan ever puts the Knicks up for sale, I’ll be first in line,” he told Stephen A. Smith, while adding, “I only own teams to win.” Classic Magic. And even as he juggles investment empires and front-office whispers, his return to the Lakers would be more than nostalgia—it’d be a full-circle moment.

As Magic Johnson dances under the Grecian sun in all white, the NBA world keeps watching. Because even when he’s on vacation, the league can’t stop talking about his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad