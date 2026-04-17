Magic Johnson Stuns With Bold Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claim on Lakers Legend’s Special Day

Few people understand the weight of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legacy better than the man who spent 842 games feeding him the ball. Magic Johnson remains the definitive voice on his teammate’s legacy. On the Captain’s special day, Magic tweeted, but it reignited the GOAT debate with a definitive claim.

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While last year, Magic focused on Kareem being the “most decorated” player, he upped the ante this year by declaring him the “greatest player that ever lived”. The tweet already has 100k views: “Happy birthday to the Captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! If you go by what a player accomplished throughout his career, including high school, college, and the NBA, Kareem is the greatest player that ever lived!”

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It’s a bold statement that reflects their unique bond. It was Magic’s infectious energy that originally forced the stoic veteran to “let loose” and embrace the joy of the game, and decades later, Magic remains the loudest champion of his captain’s unparalleled 20,000-minute journey. As Magic Johnson pointed out, a superior winning record right from his high school days makes Kareem stand apart.

For Power Memorial HS, NYC 95-6 record, 71-game win streak, 3 straight NYC Catholic titles, 2 national HS championships, and over 2,000 points/rebounds. This led to him being the most sought-after prospect since Wilt Chamberlain and receiving over 100 scholarship offers. His choice of UCLA was because of academics over athletics and independence from home. The contribution to the program remains iconic. 3 straight NCAA titles (1967-69, UCLA went 88-2 in his varsity years), 3x Final Four MOP, 3x College Player of the Year accolades justified the high school hype. The dominance continued in the NBA.

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Before forming the Showtime era, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks and then five with the Lakers alongside his 6x MVP and second most points in the NBA. Seeing these stats and knowing the journey from up close, Magic Johnson had to anoint his captain with the greatest tag. But like any debate, a fan was not convinced. A Celtics fan commented, “Bill Russell would like a word.”

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During Russell’s senior year (1951–52), he helped lead the McClymonds Warriors to the league title. Then 2 NCAA titles came with the Univ. of San Francisco, and then 11 titles with the Celtics dynasty. That run in the NBA also earned him 5 MVPs. In fact, his cabinet also has an Olympic Gold. Stats wise, the Boston legend can edge through. But this is a personal choice for Magic Johnson.

After all, together, Buck and Cap led the Lakers to eight trips to the NBA Finals, winning five emphatic titles during the Showtime Era. While there appear no cracks during their playing days, post-retirement reports about an issue between the duo.

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Magic Johnson squashes beef rumors

The apparent issue was not recent. This revelation surfaced on February 11, when Ivica Zubac appeared on the X’s and O’s Chat podcast and detailed how Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanted a role with the Lakers specifically to mentor him. “He had a meeting with Magic, and I don’t know what happened there, but he never got a job with the Lakers,” Zubac said. “He wanted some kind of role with the team just to work with me and the big guys, but unfortunately, that never happened.”

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But Johnson had a ‘small-ball’ vision at the time. So he sent Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala. As Zubac’s words hit the internet, speculation ran that, even today, the Lakers’ legend had some resentment. But the answer was an emphatic no. Magic Johnson issued no statement, but a photograph.

During the All-Star Weekend, Magic Johnson added a carousel Instagram post with the caption. “What an incredible All-Star Weekend! Cookie and I had so much fun & loved seeing so many familiar faces here in LA.” At the Legends of Basketball event, Magic was arm-in-arm with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Candace Parker. And the two Lakers legends were smiling from ear to ear. So, not training Zubac could have hurt Abdul-Jabbar, but not enough to break bonds with Magic.

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Magic Johnson celebrates his teammate and the Showtime Era captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the greatest tag.