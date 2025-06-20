Magic Johnson Temporarily Leaves USA Amid Dodgers Co-owner Mark Walter’s $10B Lakers Deal

Will Magic Johnson return to the NBA? Not as a player, but as an owner. The billionaire hinted that he might explore his chances of re-entering the league after his brief stint owning a minority stake in the Lakers from 1994 to 2010. Amidst the latest seismic shift in the franchise, the NBA legend has surprisingly distinct plans. But before that, the champ couldn’t miss the fun as he returned with his famous friends for globe-trotting.

The former NBA player and his wife, Cookie Johnson, invited their famous friends for a lovely trip exploring picturesque parts of Europe. Earlier, the Johnson couple shared pictures of their rooftop dinner with friends in Venice as they enjoyed their time in the Italian sun. From Venice, the Johnson clan travelled to another picturesque European country.

They are in Croatia. He was seen holidaying in Croatia back in 2020, and then again in 2023 and 2024, and has always appreciated the culture and cuisine of the country. The 5x NBA champ just shared yet another series of pictures in a carousel IG post of them enjoying their time visiting Hvar and other places. “Cookie and I are having such a great time in Croatia with our friends Dave and Tonya Winfield, Tony and Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Frank and Nina Cooper! Look at the amazing sunset 🤩!” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Johnsons know how to have a good time and bring the party wherever they go! For this year’s trip as well, the couple seemingly took out their Phoenix 2, reportedly worth $7.5 million. While he is enjoying basking in the European sun, the situation is very different on the other end with the Lakers.

AD

Ending a 46-year run, the Buss family sold their majority stake in the Lakers to LA Dodgers owner Mark Walter for an eye-watering $10 billion. Buss’ father, late legend Dr. Jerry Buss, bought the team for $67.5 million back in 1979. Under Walter, there might be slight changes to make the team championship-worthy which might leave every Lakers member’s job security in question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson) Expand Post

While Johnson may not have been present for the Lakers, he took to social media to show his support. While doing so, he also took a dig at the Celtics’ recent sale and wrote, “Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the @Lakers legacy…Just like I thought, when the Celtics sold for $6B, I knew the Lakers were worth $10B!” The billionaire is also a part-owner of the 2024 World Series champion team. Could the Lakers be his next destination?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Magic Johnson can’t make a promise yet!

The Lakers legend currently has ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Commanders, Washington Spirit, and more. However, after he sold his ownership stake in the Lakers, the 5× NBA champ didn’t return to the NBA. With NBA expansion teams in talks and its newest TV deal worth billions, will the former NBA player be interested in making another dive into the sport as an owner?

That is the question! Earlier, during a conversation with Stephen A. Smith, he expressed interest. However, just like many, Smith believed that he might try to buy stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers. Considering his close ties with the Buss family and the Dodgers’ owners, it made more sense. But, surprisingly, Johnson declared that he might be interested in other teams, too.

via Imago September 20, 2019, Wilmington, DE, United States of America: Special guest MAGIC JOHNSON seen on set of ESPN First take with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, Molly Qerim as they filmed a segment from the 76ers Fieldhouse Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Wilmington, DE. News 2019 – Sept 20 – The cast of ESPN First take with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, Molly Qerim with special guest Magic Johnson broadcasted from Wilmington – ZUMAs124 20190920_zap_s124_002 Copyright: xSaquanxStimpsonx

“I may be interested in somebody else, too, depending on who the owner is,” he said. The Knicks, maybe? Johnson even suggested that if James Dolan decided to sell the team, he would surely be interested in buying it. “If Dolan ever puts the Knicks up for sale, I’ll be first in line. I only own teams to win,” he said, getting approval and support from Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the Knicks, currently valued at $7.5 billion as per Forbes, might make the deal troublesome. Johnson might also be interested in new expansion teams. With NBA expansion still a distant project and his plans kept tightly under wraps, it remains to be seen what decision Johnson will take. Till then, it’s vacation time for the Johnson couple.