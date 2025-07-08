Magic Johnson Welcomes New Owner to $1.29B Franchise After Reacting to Lakers’ Move

The MLS is having a moment, and LAFC’s clearly not here to sit on the sidelines. While the spotlight’s usually hogged by Messi and Inter Miami, this time it’s the Black and Gold making waves—and not because of their seventh spot in the West. To shake things up, they’ve added yet another massive name to their already star-studded ownership group. Yup, alongside Magic Johnson and company, another global heavyweight has joined the boardroom.

“Legendary defender and former LAFC player Giorgio Chiellini has joined the club’s ownership group,” said LAFC’s X handle. With this, the LAFC is making it clear: they’re here to build a brand. Not only does Chiellini bring in the money they’d need to reinvest into big-name players to take them back to the top, but he brings something they’ve been lacking for a while now – grit, tenacity, and leadership. And his biggest strength?

The man’s been no-nonsense all his life. Either the ball or the man gets past, not both. And it’s exactly what they need from the Italian legend. But you know who’s the happiest of the lot? Magic himself. He wouldn’t show it too much, of course. “I want to welcome Giorgio Chiellini to the LAFC ownership group!” was all he said on X. But for the Lakers legend, simplicity’s the answer. It’s a far cry from the rest of his usual reactions, sure. It’s still a big deal with a man of his stature rolls into town with such remarks.

This is a developing story…