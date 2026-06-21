Magic Johnson’s Teammate Believes Austin Reaves Signing Max Contract Means He’s Not About Winning

Magic Johnson was one of the stars of the Showtime Lakers that produced winning basketball. To win means to sacrifice for the greater good. And who better than Michael Cooper understands that part? That’s why the franchise legend is urging Austin Reaves to leave some money on the table so that succeeding as a team remains a priority.

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“In order to keep him, that’s what you’re going to have to do,” Cooper said when asked whether the Lakers should sign Reaves to a max contract if it comes to that during an interview with the Lakers on SI’s Ryan Ward. “Again, but again, if Luka is about winning, I mean, if Reaves is about winning, then he has to accept a little less money to get another player. But if you think that you’re a max player, you don’t play with the same team you had last year, you’re going to get the same results. You’re going to come up a little short.

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“So again, in our era, players used to take a little less money so that they could help the organization achieve that maximum player. So that, you know, because if you don’t, you’ve got to look at San Antonio. It’s a team you are going to have to go through in order to win a championship. And can you go through, can you beat them with the players that you had last year? I don’t think so. Those are some of the things that you have to evaluate.

“But again, it all depends on AR. You want the whole thing or you want a little bit to help and get that most important prize that you probably, your best opportunity to get is going to be the next year or two. And that’s winning a championship.”

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Cooper famously sacrificed a lucrative starting role and personal scoring glory to become the ultimate sixth man and defensive anchor alongside Magic Johnson and co. For Austin Reaves, the sacrifice is financial. He will most certainly decline his $14.9 million player option for 2026-27. Now that’s grossly underpaid, but his new contract could pay him as much as $241 million over five years should he choose to stay with the Lakers.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Lakers are already tied with Luka Doncic’s $49.5 million contract, and AR’s $48.2 million per year deal will make additions even more difficult. Let’s not forget, they have $50 million in cap space this summer. At most, they can consider $20-$30 million for James and re-sign Austin Reaves. Even the 28-year-old has said multiple times that he wants to retire as a Purple and Gold star. Meaning they can agree on a market-value contract underneath the absolute maximum tier.

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It will be important since the Lakers are also trying to build out their roster into one that can compete for a championship alongside the likes of the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder. But if Reaves were willing to take a bit less, it could make all the difference in the Lakers’ ability to add a real game-changing center and some defensive-minded wings.

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Austin Reaves taking less money means Luka Doncic can get his demands fulfilled

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Doncic is in touch with both LeBron James and Austin Reaves since the season ended, but hasn’t pitched either player on returning to L.A. But the Slovenian has already outlined his roster decision that the front office is scrambling to find. Ahead of his second full season, a lob threat who can protect the rim remains a priority. But there’s more.

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“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him,” Doncic said on Drafteados YouTube channel. “If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much, and it helps me out. I think I always need shooters around me because I usually get double-teamed a lot, so I think I need shooters. And some centers who can jump high and block shots.”

Austin Reaves’ contract situation could help the Lakers sign the stars Doncic wants. Without the Slovenian, the Lakers made it to the second round. If he is healthy and the roster construction is on point, then contending should be on the cards.