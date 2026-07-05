“Making Me Sick”: Celtics Legend Rips Jaylen Brown Trade but Urges Superstar Not to Bash the Organization

The shock around Jaylen Brown’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers refuses to fade. Across the NBA, league legends continue questioning the Boston Celtics‘ front office, and not because Paul George arrived in return. Their outrage centers on one decision alone. Why would Boston willingly part ways with its reigning Finals MVP at the peak of his powers?

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“Jaylen Brown is at the height of his powers right now. He was an MVP candidate. I’m so sick of people talking about, ‘Oh, he was just too smart to be around here.’ That right there… that’s batsh**,” franchise legend Cedric Maxwell on Celtics on CLNS. “When you start hearing people talking about, ‘Oh, he was too smart for the team. He was too smart for this.’ It’s making me sick to hear.”

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Well, sure, Jaylen Brown might be one of the smartest players in the league. And it’s not just about his basketball IQ. But his smartness cannot be the sole reason for people to criticize the 29-year-old, according to Maxwell.

He also pointed out the fact that players who leave a franchise often become the villain overnight, with anonymous criticism suddenly surfacing about their attitude and work ethic. “When it comes to it, words are being said by I don’t know who, but words are being said by somebody out there,” the 70-year-old added. “One hundred percent, he wasn’t a good teammate.”

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Cedric Maxwell feels someone is deliberately pushing the idea that Brown was not a good teammate. However, there haven’t been any such public reports about the Celtics’ locker room unrest while the star forward was there. In fact, he was one such player who poured his heart out for the city.

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Last season, when Jayson Tatum was out recovering from his Achilles injury, experts had ruled out the C’s way before the season began. But Jaylen Brown made sure the team defied all odds. He put up an MVP-caliber performance, pushing the franchise to finish second in the East.

Jaylen Brown should not criticize the Celtics

The Boston Celtics sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. Following the trade, JB shared his thoughts on social media. “I’m still processing how this all went down,” he said. “I’m excited and disappointed at the same time.

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“I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge.”

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Now, he was respectful even in departure, and Cedric Maxwell suggests that the 29-year-old should continue things that way. “Don’t bash the organization,” he said. “You know, this is when you got to listen to Michelle Obama. When they go low, you go high.” According to the legend, people are waiting for that one weak moment to criticize JB.

“I know you want to lash out, and this is me talking. If I was talking to him right now, I know you want to lash out. I know you want to say some things, but it’s not going to do you any good to get down in the mud,” the legend added. “I think you come in, you thank the organization. We have a wonderful relationship that has ended. I’ve moved on, and I wish them nothing but the best.”

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Well, the circumstances of the trade and the result will act as fuel for Jaylen Brown in his next stint in the NBA. How he performs with the Sixers next season will surely silence the doubters. It’s going to be an interesting beginning for Brown in new colors.