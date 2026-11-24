Winning seven NBA championship rings tells a remarkable story. Despite that success in the league, Robert Horry has yet to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Now, former NBA star Baron Davis has made a strong argument for why the legendary forward deserves that recognition.

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It’s been more than a decade since the seven-time NBA champion was eligible for the HOF. Every passing year, the name is not called. Baron Davis knows that Horry wasn’t the leading scorer or the face of the franchise. But he recalled that when the game was on the line, Big Shot Rob often found a way to make his presence felt.

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“A lot of times you have great players that need these role players to step up and be incredible, like Robert Horry should be in the Hall of Fame. But it’s not just about the seven rings,” Davis said on Gil’s Arenas. Time after time after time again, if you look on the court and you got all these superstars, there’s one assassin and one fixer, and that’s him. Not only was he glue, he was glue and clutch. He was glue in every moment. If you look at and say, ‘Oh well, s—, Robert Horry, you know six man, maybe he don’t deserve to be in that category.’ But that’s why he deserves to be there.

“Then you say, ‘Okay this dude got seven rings.’ Now he ain’t got seven rings sitting on the bench not contributing. He was an integral part of each one of those championships. Just as much as your secondhand superstar. Remember when I watch, I’m not a stat guy. It’s not always about the stats. It’s about how effective somebody is, how important, how valuable and that man was valuable to every team.”

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Horry entered the NBA in 1992 after the Houston Rockets selected him 11th overall. He spent 16 seasons in the league and won championships with Houston, Los Angeles and San Antonio. His first two rings came with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995. Horry then joined the Lakers, where he played alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

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The team won three straight championships from 2000 to 2002. He added two more rings with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007. That brought his total to seven, all with different championship-winning teams. The 56-year-old earned his nickname, Big Shot Rob, through his performances in the playoffs.

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His ability to hit important shots became a big part of his reputation. One moment that still stands out came in Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers were trailing late when Horry hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to steal the win. It was one of the defining shots of their championship run.

Three years later, he came up big again. In Game 5 of the 2005 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons, Horry scored just 3 points through three quarters. But he would add 18 points in the final frame and OT, including the game-winning three-pointer with 5.8 seconds left in OT.

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That’s why even Robert Horrt believes he should be recognized as a Hall of Famer. “It’s about your basketball career not what you did in the NBA,” he said to TMZ in 2025. “I know what I did throughout my career as a basketball player; those are Hall of Fame stats.”

Averaging just 7.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over 16 seasons with no All-Star appearances and no All-NBA teams is definitely a hurdle for Horry’s HOF status. But his impact wasn’t just that of a role player. Horry stepped up when the stakes were high, and his teams benefited. Those performances also explain why Baron Davis described him as both the glue guy and the player who could deliver in the clutch.