Marcus Jordan Flaunts New ‘Date’ After Mystery Miami Beach Outing Amid Larsa Pippen’s ‘Red Flag’ Claims

The rumor mill is buzzing again. After the much-talked-about relationship and breakup with Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen has finally found love again! During the Real Housewives of Miami premiere, the actress was seen dancing alongside her beau, Jeff Coby. While the show shed light on the actress’ past relationship, she finally opened up about it after maintaining silence for weeks. Amidst her recent controversial remarks, where is Marcus?

Following the breakup, the Trophy Room owner was spotted with some of his female friends. He shared several pictures of his trips with Instagram model Ashley Stevenson on his IG, which quickly sparked dating rumors. However, he never confirmed whether they were dating. A few months back, he was arrested for DUI. Now, he’s back to causing a stir. As per TMZ, he was recently seen soaking up the sun and walking hand in hand with a mystery woman at a Miami beach.

Rather than the beaches, Marcus shared snaps of his dinner date on his IG story. The first snap was of delicious food along with an enigmatic comment. “Will you be my next ex?” he wrote. Another snap showed him posing with his friend, Taylor Brown. While he has continued updating his followers on his trip, the Trophy Room owner has been silent on Larsa’s latest remarks about him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Larsa, in a conversation with her co-star Alexia Nepola, admitted that she had noticed the red flags early in the relationship. She further added that, toward the end of their relationship, Marcus had allegedly sent her a “threatening” message.

AD

Earlier in the RHOM show, Larsa called her past relationship with Marcus “toxic.” This came up when she confronted her friend Lisa Hochstein. She argued that Lisa and her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, are still on good terms with Marcus. This seemingly caused a slight rift between the two friends. Marcus may not have made an appearance in season 7 but he was mentioned in the show. This didn’t end here.

Despite Larsa’s public digs, Marcus has stayed quiet, a move some fans praise as “classy” while others see it as dodging the drama. His silence contrasts with his playful social media posts, suggesting he’s focusing on living his best life rather than clapping back.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Larsa Pippen attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Later, at the premiere, when she was asked what she had learned from her past relationship, she didn’t hesitate to say “I think when you start seeing red flags early in a relationship, see them!” Marcus hasn’t responded to any of these remarks. Larsa now seems to be seeing only green flags in her new relationship with Coby.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeff Coby’s bold comment sparked wedding rumors

After the two walked together on the red carpet at the premiere of The Accountant 2, there were seemingly no doubts that Larsa and Coby were dating. Throughout the week before, they had been sharing adorable snaps of each other on social media. But Coby took it up a notch when he claimed that they are getting married soon.

“We’re getting married 2025-6… It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage,” Coby’s bold comment soon began to make rounds on social media. However, he alluded that they haven’t decided on the time yet. While Larsa’s reaction hinted that her boyfriend might have joked about it, she later told US Weekly it was “probably” a joke indeed. Larsa was previously married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. The two got divorced in 2021.

However, during the conversation, the RHOM actress went on to add that while the comment on their wedding might be a joke, they are “serious” about their relationship. The mother of four fondly spoke about how she shares one trait with Coby, which is prioritizing family. Just like the Real Housewives of Miami star, the A Mindful Journey author is family oriented.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just recently, Coby even added that they are “looking” into wedding rings. “The public eye can be crazy at times. You have to really hone in on protecting the household,” he said. While they are enjoying their time together, the two are yet to make the big decision.

As Larsa and Coby plan their future, and Marcus keeps fans guessing with his beach dates and cheeky posts, both are writing new chapters that keep the drama alive. Their story, full of red flags, new flames, and social media shade, shows no sign of slowing down.