Michael Jordan’s 3 Kids From Ex Juanita Sends Heartfelt Messages to Mama on Special Day

“Infatuation at first sight.” That’s how Michael Jordan once described meeting the woman he thought would be his forever, Juanita Vanoy. Back then, MJ was just starting his legendary NBA run, while Juanita quietly stepped into his fast-paced world. Seventeen years of marriage later, the two called it quits for good. But even though their love story ended, they’ll always be connected through their three kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. And now, with Juanita hitting a big milestone, those kids are right there by her side, just like family should be.

On June 13, Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, turned 66. Her kids, Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine, didn’t waste a second showing love for their mom. All of them hopped on social media to celebrate her most sweetly. The love’s flowing, and none of them are shy about letting the world see it. Jordan’s eldest son, Jeffrey, in his recent Instagram story, dropped a sweet throwback from childhood, a candid shot of Juanita with all three of her kids.

The photo alone spoke volumes about how tight-knit they’ve always been. But what hit fans in the feels was the caption Marcus paired with it. “Happy Birthday Ma❤️ @iamtheonlyonejuanita 🥳🎊” Short, simple, and straight from the heart. And then Marcus re-shared the same post on his Instagram profile with the same caption. While both Jeffrey and Marcus kept it clean and to the point, Jasmine decided to turn the love dial up even higher.

Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine, took things up a notch on Instagram. She posted it all, always with her mom right there beside her. But what made fans stop scrolling was her long, heartfelt caption. “Where would I be without my MAMA 🥹🎉🪩•• Happy Birthday to my favorite Gemini! It takes a mama to make a mama, and my mama made me the mom I am today! Keemie loves his Grammy 🫶🏾 •• Love Youuuu 💜” The kids grew, one having her own family, but the innocence is still the same.

And after seeing that sweet post, even Juanita couldn’t stay silent. She jumped into the comments, replying, “😍😍😍 ❤️ Thank you, Princess!! Love you and Keemie too ❤️” That’s the mother’s love right there, watching over her babies in both real life and their digital worlds. But do you know how these beautiful kids first came into her life? That story has its own charm.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy’s story

“No, no, it was more like infatuation at first sight. You know she is a very attractive girl.”Michael Jordan had barely broken into the NBA when he crossed paths with Juanita Vanoy at a Chicago restaurant in 1985. He was just one season deep with the Bulls. Then, by 1988, Juanita was pregnant with their first child, and things got complicated fast. There was almost a paternity suit.

But instead, they chose love. They tied the knot quietly: “Jordan, 26, of Highland Park, Ill., married Juanita Vanoy at ‘A Little White Chapel,’ a wedding chapel near the Las Vegas Strip,” in 1989, nearly a year after Jeffrey was born. Two more kids followed: Marcus in 1990 and Jasmine in 1992. As Jordan built his legend on the hardwood, Vanoy became the glue at home as she held down the fort while the world watched MJ fly. “(She) very nice, very demanding. Very caring, good mother. Learning to cook. I love her to death, though.” Jordan once said, clearly still smitten.

These days, Jordan’s name is floating in fresh NBC rumors, but back then, it was all about family and championship rings. The Jordans lived large in a Chicago mansion as Jordan dominated the league and retired. But when he returned to basketball in 2002, their relationship hit a turning point. Juanita filed for divorce. They tried to patch things up, but by 2006, the fairytale officially ended. Still, their legacy lives on not just in headlines, but in the three kids they raised together.