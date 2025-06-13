Marcus Jordan’s Alleged Chilling Texts Revealed By Larsa Pippen on National TV

Larsa Pippen is pouring out all the truth! The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is here. Not to mention, this season is back with more drama than ever. While Pippen confirmed that her current boyfriend, Jeff Coby, won’t be in this installment of the show, there have been shocking revelations about her past relationship! After months of maintaining silence, the actress opened up about the challenges she faced while dating Marcus and what went down after that.

In the latest season, the actress candidly admitted that she saw the red flags in her relationship way early. She added that she shouldn’t have ignored these early signs. Opening up her heart to her co-star Alexia Nepola, the RHOM actress shared that she shouldn’t have believed Marcus when a “paparazzi caught a girl going to his house.” She further added how she struggled and “fought” with everyone to be with Marcus but revealed that “it was not a good situation for me and my family.”

During the conversation on show, she made a shocking confession that her ex-boyfriend had sent her “threatening” messages. She read the alleged messages from her phone aloud to her co-star, “When you least expect it, I’m going to get you back. And I could care less about the impact it does to your family.” “Leave me alone. We don’t have s— to talk about. Stop reaching out to my friends. Honestly, I had to, like, block him from everything,” she explained.

This was when the ladies spoke about their co-star Lisa Hochstein. As seen in a teaser, Larsa had confronted her friend Lisa and questioned her about her boyfriend Jody Glidden’s ties with Jordan. As Lisa later admitted, her boyfriend even went to have dinner with him and explained that she can’t “control” another person’s behavior. Larsa wasn’t fond of it. She explained how Marcus often called Jody “cheap” and revealed their dinner to her. “Marcus would always say Jody was really cheap. I’m telling you I’m trying to remove someone toxic from my life,” she said.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Larsa Pippen attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

While doing so, the actress even labeled her ex and their relationship as “toxic.” During the premiere of the show, the actress was asked about one thing she learned from her previous relationship, and Larsa revealed that it was “when you start seeing red flags early in a relationship, see them!” However, in her relationship with boyfriend Coby, it seems the actress has taken note of mostly green flags.

Will Larsa Pippen’s boyfriend appear in RHOM season 8?

In a conversation with US Weekly, Larsa appeared delighted as she spoke about her boyfriend Coby. “We have a great relationship, and I do love him,” she fondly declared. This means that A Mindful Journey author might be making a debut on RHOM. Is he? The mother of four seems positive about it.

During her appearance on the Turning The Tables podcast with Teresa Giudice, the actress shared that her boyfriend Coby might make an appearance on the upcoming season. “I think so. We haven’t talked about how much he’s going to be on the show, but, we support each other,” she revealed.

She added that during the filming of Season 7, she was single for an entire year. But this year seems to be her winning season. Larsa has a thriving business and has finally found her love. Needless to say, rumors are making the rounds about whether the RHOM actress and Coby have plans to get married.

Shortly after making their relationship public, Coby surprised many by revealing to TMZ that he and Larsa plan to marry in November 2025. Though Larsa clarified that it “probably” a joke. However, she explained that they are “serious” about their relationship. It seems the two wish to enjoy their dating period before making any big promise.