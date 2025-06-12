Marcus Jordan’s “Red Flags” Forced Scotty Pippen Jr. & His Siblings to Intervene, Revealed Larsa

What happens when love gets tangled in fame, family legacies, and unwanted headlines? Larsa Pippen may have just given us a front-row seat to that unraveling. After months of her breakup, she’s finally opened up about the emotional toll her relationship with Marcus Jordan took. Not just on her, but on her children too. Yep, what her kids, seemingly including Scotty Pippen Jr., said might’ve been the final nudge she needed to walk away.

While her romance with Marcus raised eyebrows for its links to NBA royalty and age-gap conversations, what often went unnoticed was the emotional pushback from her inner circle. Pippen Jr. has largely stayed away from his mother’s reality TV life. But according to Larsa, her kids couldn’t stay silent anymore. The turning point came during a discussion, where the kids confronted their mother and urged her to “get off the ride” after watching her repeatedly break up and get back together with Marcus Jordan. That moment, as she shared in the Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 premiere, hit harder than she expected.

“You know what’s really crazy?” Larsa told her mother during the episode. “When I was dating Marcus, my kids were like, ‘Stop getting back together and breaking up and just get off the ride.’ That’s when I was like, ‘I need to get away from the situation. My kids think that it’s not good for me.’ You know?” However, that honest realization didn’t come out of nowhere. It was born from a string of red flags Larsa now admits she overlooked in the name of love.

As revealed by Larsa now, in a BravoTV article, it began early in their relationship, as paparazzi photos of another woman heading to Marcus’ house surfaced online. Larsa brushed it off back then, but time gave her perspective. “Now that I look back at all this stuff, I’m like, ‘I shouldn’t have believed him then,'” she confided to Alexia Nepola in the June 11 episode. That wasn’t the only warning sign—Marcus’ party habits became a growing concern.

“When we would go out, he would like to be the very last person in the club. I mean, like, there’s no one there but the janitors.” Considering Larsa’s lifestyle had shifted toward privacy and parenting, these habits exposed a deep misalignment. “We went from really being in love—getting along—to me seeing a side of him that didn’t align with who I am as a person,” she added. But their romance wasn’t just about incompatible lifestyles—it was underpinned by high-stakes family tension that only worsened with time.

With Marcus Jordan being the son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa being the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, their relationship was a tabloid dream and a private nightmare. “I fought everyone to be with this guy and then it was not a good situation for me and my family. So, I had to remove myself from it,” Larsa admitted, as per an article by BravoTV. Reports from late 2023 hinted at unresolved bitterness between the two NBA legends, and being caught in that crossfire made things harder for Larsa’s kids, who share their father’s legacy.

The emotional wreckage from the breakup was still raw when RHOM began filming its seventh season. Larsa, trying to hold it together on camera, revealed to her mother, “I don’t want to, like, have to address it. It’s so embarrassing.” And while she officially confirmed the end of their on-again-off-again saga in July 2024, the damage lingered behind the scenes, forcing her to confront not just Marcus’ behavior, but also how her choices affected her family. Fortunately for her, she claims she’s in a much better space now.

What Larsa feels different about her relationship with Jeff Coby from what she had with Marcus Jordan?

Larsa Pippen isn’t just glowing—she’s growing. If you caught her at the Real Housewives of Miami premiere on June 10, you might’ve noticed a different vibe about her. Speaking with PEOPLE, the 50-year-old reality star didn’t hold back when reflecting on past relationships. “I think when you start seeing red flags early in a relationship, see them!” she said, clearly hinting at the kind of self-awareness that only experience can bring. But let’s shift to the present.

Larsa’s new chapter features Jeff Coby—former pro basketball player, author of A Mindful Journey, and, by the sound of it, her emotional anchor. And no, this isn’t just another fling. Back in April, Coby even joked that the two would be walking down the aisle next year. What’s different this time? According to Larsa, it’s the calm he brings into her life. “I feel like he’s teaching me how to be calm in my day-to-day life and just take things one day at a time,” she shared. That grounded presence seems to be the antidote to her usual habit of juggling every issue at once. “He’s like, it’s more of you should do this today and do that tomorrow.”

More than romance, their bond is about balance. “I feel like we’re really good for each other because we balance each other,” she added. From practicing meditation together to sharing mindset shifts, it sounds like Jeff Coby isn’t just Larsa’s partner—he’s become a part of her personal evolution. Meanwhile, all we can do is hope she has found her green flag this time.