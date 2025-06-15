Matt Barnes Breaks Silence on Son Isaiah’s “Step-by-Step” Progress Months After Car Incident

There are moments in a player’s development that go unseen — the ones without lights, cameras, or trophies. But to those watching closely, they reveal everything. Isaiah Barnes’ latest showing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp might not have gone viral, but it struck a deeply personal chord for someone on the sidelines: his father, Matt Barnes, who’s not just a former NBA player but a proud dad quietly hoping to see his son carve out his legacy, step by step. And what better day than Father’s Day to speak about your son?

Barnes, who won his lone championship with the Warriors in 2017 after a 14-year drought, has always been defined by resistance, from his bruising days at UCLA to guarding some of the league’s best during his pro career. The same quality now seems to be reflected through his son’s game. Following a traumatic period that included a car accident and emergency surgery last year, Isaiah has quietly rebuilt his rhythm while staying under the radar as his father stands beside him through all his ups and downs.

The real progress came into focus this June. At the Top 100 Camp, Isaiah scored 16 points in a single game, connecting four three-pointers and displaying elite perimeter shooting, echoing the Barnes blood. Scouts praised his footwork, technique, and movement without the ball for their composure just as much as their efficiency. Then arrived Matt’s story. Only one narrative. Just a caption, clear: “Step by step @zaybarnes30.”

It wasn’t just pride, but it was a signal. A father quietly acknowledging not just his points on a scoreboard but the road back from pain, surgery, and suffering at such a young age. Isaiah was not only scoring threes; he was creating a story of recovery, one move at a time, as he continued to perform—a total of 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists across five games.

But Matt’s support for his children isn’t new. Even during his NBA days, he made it a point to bring his kids onto the court, giving them a front-row seat to his world. That bond has only grown stronger over time. Now, as he watches from the sidelines, he remains their steady backbone, offering quiet encouragement, presence, and strength through every step of their journey.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 22, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (left) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Matt Barnes visit with Barnes twin sons Isaiah Barnes and Carter Barnes during an NBA game at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 107-100. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Barnes’ performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp may not have made headlines, but it spoke volumes to those who mattered. But behind this slow and measured restart, his journey back to the court hasn’t been easy, and the full weight of that comeback is just beginning to unfold.

Matt Barnes and his sons have been through the fire

Away from the hardwood, the Barnes family has seen its share of difficult months. Isaiah was jogging in August 2024 and was struck by a car. Two days later, he was brought back into to hospital, this time for an emergency appendectomy. There was considerable loss, as the injury was quite serious. “Doctor said it was the largest appendix he had ever seen that hadn’t ruptured,” Matt revealed on Instagram.

Carter, Isaiah’s twin, carried on during the recovery, attending tournaments by himself. But their reunion after the surgery was a moment that resonated deeply. “Missed you, man,” Carter stated as the two embraced at home. The video shared by their father not just marked a healing moment but was a symbolic return to where they belonged, the court, where they could both start balling again.

Even amid setbacks, the Barnes twins have used the Top 100 platforms to build their names. Carter suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during the camp but kept sharing highlights and updates. Isaiah’s performance got nods not only for scoring but also for his smart reads and defensive spacing, a quiet tribute to the skills Matt himself once took pride in.

For Matt Barnes, who once said he hadn’t cried in 30 years, these moments seem to carry more emotional weight than his NBA achievements. Whether helping them with drills and training, attending matches, or posting pictures holding his youngest son, Barnes has made his post-career goal clear: to show up for his children, especially when they need him the most.