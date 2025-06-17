Matt Barnes Follows Bryce’s Chris Paul II Lead After High School Clip Goes Viral

“When people ask me where I’m from, I say North Carolina, but I live in L.A.” That’s Chris Paul II talking, and frankly, he’s correct. This teenager has spent the last few years flying coast to coast, repping his father’s CP3 AAU team. This past season, he helped lead Campbell Hall School to a respectable 19-10 overall record in the Gold Coast Conference. The Vikings secured a third-place finish, and Paul II showed flashes of serious promise. And now, with his sophomore season on the horizon, the spotlight is getting even brighter. And one person is paying close attention. That is his father’s longtime friend and former NBA forward, Matt Barnes.

12× NBA All-Star Chris Paul and former champion Matt Barnes built a tight bond during their Clippers run from 2012 to 2015. But it wasn’t just a connection between the two veterans. Their families blended too, with Paul’s son and Barnes’ twin boys striking up a friendship of their own. The kids, very close in age, quickly connected while their fathers shared the court in Los Angeles. Barnes has since kept a close eye on Chris Paul II’s development both on and off the hardwood. And with a recent online post, the ex-Warriors’ forward-turned-hypeman gave us a glimpse of the young guard’s rise.

In a recent Instagram post from The Hoop Spill, fans got a glimpse of Chris Paul II putting in some serious work. The practice footage showed the young guard making clutch shots and flashing ankle-snapping moves that demand a replay. The video quickly made its rounds, and Matt Barned couldn’t resist. He shared the clip on his Instagram story, tagging Paul II’s official handle, “@littlechrisp,” with a simple caption: “Yes sir.” It’s a small but telling moment, proving Barnes is still keeping tabs on his old friend’s rising-star son.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes smiles on the court before the game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center.

And Matt Barnes isn’t the only one watching Chris Paul II. Before this story of Matt, recently, a clip of Paul Jr. drilling a clean three-pointer went viral. The video showed the teenager confidently sending the ball straight to the bucket, drawing plenty of attention. One of those impressed was Bryce Maximus James, LeBron James’ second son, who reshared the clip on his Instagram. He added a caption of his own, writing, “straight 🪣,” a nod to Paul II’s smooth jumper. It’s clear that plenty of young stars and NBA families are keeping a close eye on this prodigy. And Matt has always been someone who shows his care and respect where it’s due. Just like he did with Caitlin Clark

Matt Barnes weighed in on Caitlin Clark’s latest post, adding his voice to the growing buzz

After missing five straight contests with an injury, Caitlin Clark made a thunderous return on Saturday night. The Indiana Fever snapped the New York Liberty’s unbeaten run with a commanding 102-88 win, and Clark was the undisputed star. In 31 minutes, she racked up 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists, including three three-pointers in just 50 seconds. It was a performance fans won’t forget anytime soon.

Clark marked the moment on Instagram with a carousel post, captioning it, “good to be back🫶🏻💫.” The comment section quickly filled with big names, including Matt Barnes, who chimed in with a simple yet powerful, “Killer!!” Even LeBron James couldn’t stay silent, dropping a, “Welcome back!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

Other WNBA stars, media personalities, and fans joined the celebration, flooding her post with fire emojis and words of support. Clark’s return wasn’t just about stats; it was about heart, resilience, and proving once again why she is already considered one of the best in WNBA. On a night like that, the basketball world made it clear, Caitlin Clark’s comeback was the story everyone was watching.