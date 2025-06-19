Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, & WNBA Should Thank Caitlin Clark as Ex-Lakers Star Makes Bold Claim

Caitlin Clark came, set new records, and left! This has been the case in her latest matchup against the Connecticut Sun too. Ever since she stepped into the basketball scene, the player has continued to elevate the sport in her own style. While many are supportive of her, the Fever star has also been on the receiving end of hate. Touching upon it, a former NBA player believes that the WNBA players and veterans should appreciate and support her more!

Why does the former NBA player have such a suggestion? He said this is because of the Clark effect. The gap in salary, as well as popularity and media coverage, between the NBA and WNBA is quite evident. There are several incredible WNBA talents who went unnoticed. However, things have changed now! The viewership ratings of the WNBA games have increased, and so have business opportunities and endorsement deals for the players.

And former NBA player Matt Barnes believes that it is Clark who should be thanked for this. He explained that the WNBA star has been instrumental in bringing attention to the sport. “She’s been able to bring the eyeballs so we can find out how good Collier is and how good Aja Wilson is and how good all these other women that are super talented are because people are coming to tune in and she’s brought new viewership. So I get where some of these players are like you know ‘I’m still the best player I’m the best scorer I’m this and that’ But to understand the vehicle that Caitlyn Clark has brought to this game is really important,” Barnes emphasized the Clark effect.

He added how Clark has been able to bring people’s attention to other legendary players in the WNBA such as A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and more. And while speaking of the criticism she has been receiving, Barnes explained that she should be supported instead. Clark has truly been the talk of the town since her college days. Her Fever jerseys were sold out in an hour after she was drafted by the franchise. This is just one of many instances that show fans’ love and loyalty for the Fever star.

While everyone agrees on the impact Clark has had on women’s basketball, some have argued that the spotlight should be on the other WNBA players too. Earlier, Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson raised a whole new debate as she criticized Time magazine’s decision to name Caitlin Clark as its “Athlete of the Year.” She explained that the rest of the league should be given recognition. Clark received her Nike signature deal early in her first year in pro league while A’ja Wilson had to wait for a much longer time.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Former NBA player Matt Barnes smiles on the court before the game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Do you think the former Golden State Warriors player is right? This isn’t a debate which will end anytime soon. But there is one thing about Clark which has been consistent as we said before.

Caitlin Clark’s glorious moment came amidst the chaos

Clark is never distracted from her game! Even after facing a tough series of three back-to-back losses, the WNBA star remained calm as she and the squad torched the New York Liberty. It was a different layer of drama, with pinch-sized chaos every now and then in the matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

She got into a near scuffle, was awarded a technical foul, and yet walked away setting another record and securing a win for the Fever. The WNBA star had a great first half, scoring 12 points and making 4 out of 7 shots.

When she made her fourth assist of the day, she reached 50 assists for the season, doing so in just six games. Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach both 100 points and 50 assists in one season, as per a report posted by Polymarket Hoops on X.

However, before the new record could be celebrated, Clark got into a chaotic exchange with Jacy Sheldon. Clark was trying to score near the basket when Sheldon accidentally poked her in the eye. As the 23-year-old turned for a few words, this didn’t end well. All the players involved were given technical fouls.

A few moments later, Sophie Cunningham ended up fouling Sheldon, which led to more technical fouls. All in all, Caitlin Clark and the Fever managed to clinch an 88–71 win over the Sun. Be it on or off the court, the Fever star is making an impact in her own way.