Matt Barnes Shares Heartwarming Moment as a Setback Strikes Older Son at Elite Youth Camp

Matt Barnes celebrates an adorable bond with his boys! The retired NBA player makes it a point now to be present for his kids after his retirement. Be it taking his son to the hospital for an emergency or suiting up to dish out some basketball lessons to the twins, Barnes is a doting father. He also ensures to spend time with his youngest, Austin Matthew Barnes! As the Barnes boys got together for an elite campaign, the father of four shared a heartwarming post.

Barnes was married to Gloria Govan and shares two kids, Carter and Isaiah Barnes. He shares two more children with his ex-fiancée, Ashton, and Austin. Both his twin sons are following in their father’s footsteps, playing basketball at Crespi High School. Carter averaged 7.3 points across his 31 games in his freshman year, while Isaiah averaged 8.5 points per game. To gain more knowledge and experience from NBA elites, including their father, the twins attended the NBPA Top 100 High School Basketball Camp.

In a post sharing glimpses of the event, Barnes was seen speaking about the importance of defense in the sport and how it was crucial in his career. Amidst the camp, the NBA champ shared a special post on his IG, where he and his sons posed for a picture. “#MyBabies,” he captioned it. Barnes had his one twin on one side, while the other twin and Ashton were on his other side, while he cradled the youngest in his arms.

While Barnes’ IG post is wholesome, the vibes are different on Carter’s IG story. It seems that during the camp, he injured his foot. He shared snaps of his foot wrapped in a cast. “Grade 2 ankle sprain as of now,” he captioned the post.

Amid the upsetting update of his injury, Carter has continued to share highlight clips from the camp on his IG story. Hakeem Olajuwon, Andre Drummond, Isaiah Thomas, and many more legends joined the camp. Tajh Ariza, Dylan Mingo, Baba Oladotun, Caleb Holt, and more were among the standout participants in attendance. It was just a few months ago when both parents rushed as their son Isaiah had an emergency.

What had happened to Isaiah Barnes?

It was a wild month for the family. Barnes shared that his son had a tough week after getting hit by a car while jogging. Luckily, it wasn’t serious, and he got back home. Two days later, Isaiah experienced severe stomach pain and had to be rushed to the hospital. Barnes added that his son had to be hospitalized for an appendectomy.

“Doctor said it was the largest appendix he had ever seen that hadn’t ruptured. Appreciate the love & support from family & friends!! We’re headed home ❤️,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player captioned the post with a picture of his son in a hospital bed. Their mother also kept sharing updates on her social media.

After his discharge, Isaiah shared a photo of a car pulling up, seemingly ready to take him home. During this time, his brother Carter played in the basketball tournament. It was a tough time for Carter, too, who was away from his brother.

After Isaiah’s surgery, Barnes shared a wholesome video of the twins reuniting at home, hugging as Carter checked out Isaiah’s new scar. “Missed you man,” the other twin can be seen saying in the clip. As we are well into the Summer, we might soon get to see twins get in action after Carter is recovered from his injury!