Matt Barnes Survives Hilarious Turbulence After Youngest Son’s Mid-Air Mishap

“Post-career, they’re my priority,” Matt Barnes said about his kids. The former Lakers player was still in the NBA when he and his ex-wife, Gloria Govan, welcomed their twins. Barnes, who admits he often missed family moments during his playing days, now places his children above all else. He takes time out to watch the twins’ games as well as for hilarious antics with his youngest. Following his public breakup, Barnes shared an adorable clip featuring his youngest, Austin.

“Mommy, Daddy, your brothers and sister love you so much!” Matt Barnes and his former fiancée captioned their post as they welcomed a new addition to their blended family on September 4 last year. In a joint IG post, the parents revealed a glimpse of their son, Austin Matthew Barnes. In 2018, Barnes and Anansa Sims welcomed their first son, Ashton Joseph Barnes. Apparently, Barnes took his youngest son, Austin, on a flight.

However, the father of four wasn’t prepared for the unannounced inconvenience mid-air. After deplaning, the retired NBA star shared a clip of his sleeping son cradled in his arms. He was sleeping. But here’s what happened, as Barnes revealed in the caption, “This dude just pee’d all over me in his sleep. My stomach is soaked.” Barnes clearly hadn’t prepared for it. However, he seems to be handling it like a pro!

During his appearance on the Iman Amongst Men podcast, Barnes shared how his kids are his “priority” now. He shared another adorable clip when his son was awake. After a good nap, Austin happily smiled at the camera. “My happy pee pee boy…I’m soaked fr,” Barnes captioned his post.

USA Today via Reuters July 17, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; Former NBA athlete Matt Barnes sits on the sidelines during the Team Takeover and WhyNot game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Team Takeover won 64-62. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

For those who aren’t aware, Sims is a model and the daughter of famed supermodel Beverly Johnson. A glimpse into their blended family was seen on WeTV’s The Barnes Bunch. After the birth of Austin, Sims’ mother penned a heartwarming message on social media and wrote, “Oh my dear Austin… The joy you bring to your Mom, Dad, brothers, sister and Grandparents Is truly a gift💙. We love you so very much !!Thank you Jesus🙏🏾💙.“

Just a few days ago, rumors of Barnes and Sims’ relationship and breakup shook social media.

Why did Anansa Sims call out Matt Barnes?

After several ups and downs in their relationship, the model got engaged to the former NBA player back in 2022. The two had been dating for five years before that. However, Barnes and Sims have seemingly ended their engagement. Earlier in February, Sims accused the retired NBA player of allegedly being unfaithful to her.

Taking social media by storm, she publicly made a statement claiming that the former NBA player had been with eight different women in one month. While these claims aren’t proven, it seems the two have parted ways.

Just a few weeks ago, in a segment on the All The Smoke podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers player opened up about his troubles, which he seems to suggest were causing issues in his relationship. “I literally lost my family by being exactly what you talked about. Like, I was the strong provider,” he said, and added that he wasn’t “emotionally” present and not “empathetic” enough.

However, Sims criticized Barnes for sharing what she described as “half-truths” and accused him of seeking public sympathy without taking full accountability. She once again took to social media to express her opinion in a now-deleted post. “Your post is triggering for the kids and I, while we’re in the midst of healing and rebuilding our lives,” she wrote.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in December 2022, share a son together and have children from previous relationships. Following the public fallout, both have been focusing on co-parenting and supporting their blended family.