Metta World Peace Cannot Replace Tom Thibodeau as He Raises Suspicions Over Knicks’ Next Move

Metta World Peace knows something! After the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, there were mixed reactions. While some were upset, others were fuming, with heated debates flooding X. In this bizarre trend of coaches getting fired after losses, former Pacers player Metta World Peace reacted differently. For the past few days, he had been actively campaigning to become the Knicks’ next head coach. He even took a brief break to support the Indiana Pacers. Now that he’s back in action, the Queens native has opened up about his initial reaction to the Knicks firing Thibodeau.

J.R. Smith was among those critical of the Knicks’ decision to part ways with the veteran coach, who had led the team to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in over two decades. Meanwhile, Metta World Peace learned of the news while in Vancouver. His first reaction? He immediately took to social media to express his willingness to take on the head coaching role.

Speaking on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, the former NBA star explained why he wants the job, revealing that he hasn’t even been interviewed yet. “I was waiting to put in a phone. I couldn’t wait to send out that I want the job cuz my mind didn’t have time to be shocked or surprised or anything I was like “Oh this is available now.” You got to understand when someone gets fired the agents the general managers they’re already working so somebody’s already being hired and this has happened to me all the time,” MWP admitted.

Is Metta World Peace right in his belief? The Knicks have already begun their search for a new head coach. Names like Mike Budenholzer, Michael Malone, and others are circulating on social media as potential hires which is very interesting. The franchise even reportedly sought permission from the Dallas Mavericks to interview Jason Kidd, although sources suggest that several teams have declined interview requests.

This raises questions on did the Knicks lack a concrete plan before firing Thibodeau or did things simply not go as per their plan? Regardless, Metta World Peace has continued his campaign. Interestingly, this isn’t his first attempt. He previously made efforts to be considered for the Phoenix Suns’ head coach position, although those efforts went unnoticed. Even his name on X is ‘Coach Metta.’

Former NBA player Metta World Peace speaks at a rally in Oakland, California

After being snubbed in the NBA Draft and having a brief stint with the Knicks, he believes it’s only fitting he returns to lead the franchise to a championship.

Why does Metta World Peace feel a strong need to support the Pacers?

The former NBA player will likely continue his campaign for the position of Knicks head coach. However, the present calls for the former player to take up another role. He wants the Indiana Pacers to win the championship this year. He was even present at Game 3 to watch the action live.

With the Thunder clinching a 111–104 win in Game 4, the series is now tied leading to a major build-up of tension. After the Pacers’ last two wins over the heavily favored Thunder, it’s hard to predict who will win the finals. But one thing is clear, we know where MWP’s loyalty lies!

He’s rooting for the Pacers, but it’s because of a deep sense of guilt. During his recent conversation with Draymond Green, he reflected on the Malice at the Palace, the infamous brawl that led to fights and multiple suspensions. Several players, including MWP, Stephen Jackson, and Jermaine O’Neal, were suspended. MWP was sidelined for the entire season.

Many of those affected were Pacers players, and the aftermath didn’t bode well for the team. To this day, he carries the burden of not being able to help bring a championship to the Indiana Pacers.

“You know, when I look at Indiana, if they win this title, it takes a whole burden off my back. It had been 20 years, but the fans were so p—- at me for so long, we got over it. They deserve it. They felt like we should have won, they had our back. So now I’m sitting here at the game, you know, a half of the burden to be off back for sure if they win it. This is why I’m pulling for them so much,” he told Green.

So, despite the Pacers having defeated the New York Knicks, his hometown team, in the conference finals, and even putting his Knicks coaching campaign on hold, he’s now fully rooting for Indiana to succeed.