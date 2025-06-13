Metta World Peace Wants Freedom From One Pacers Burden Amid Potental New York Knicks Reconnection

Despite the Thunder and the Pacers playing the NBA finals, the other team that seems to dominate the headlines is the Knicks. From firing the 4th-winningest coach, Tom Thibodeau, to now getting rejected left, right, and center from approaching other teams’ HC. Yet, one man who is eager to take on the role is Metta World Peace, aka Ron Artest. That allegiance is for the future, as currently, he supports his former team from Indiana. However, the reason is beyond being a former Pacer; in fact, it’s related to his guilt that cost them the probable championship.

Yes, Artest recalled the infamous Malice at the Palace, which resulted in fights, court orders, and suspensions. The NBA handed out 141 games’ worth of suspensions to players on both teams. The highest period was given to MWP, as they viewed his attacking the fan as the main reason for everything that followed. But it was the fan who first threw a drink at the then-Indiana player. Yet, Artest feels he should have kept his emotions in control.

“I want to see them win bad because I feel like when I was here, we probably should have won if I’d have kept my head on straight.” Even the host of the show, Draymond Green, got emotional and said, “Dude, don’t talk about that, man. Come on now, you’re killing me.” It was Metta World Peace who received the harshest penalty of 86 games (13 including the playoffs). Without his contributions, the team faltered at the Conference Semi-finals stage, losing to the eventual winners, the Pistons.

That’s why Metta World Peace has the burden of not bringing the championship to the Hoosier State. “You know, when I look at Indiana, if they win this title, it takes a whole burden off my back. It had been 20 years, but the fans were so p—- at me for so long, we got over it. They deserve it. They felt like we should have won, they had our back. So now I’m sitting here at the game, you know, a half of the burden to be off back for sure if they win it. This is why I’m pulling for them so much.”

Similarly, there is another emotional reason as Metta World Peace wants the top job in the Big Apple

He was present during game 3 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Pacers secured another win. Plus, he was not alone. “Hanging with the mother of my two granddaughters ‘@lilkimsha,” he captioned the Instagram story. However, from his recent messaging on every social media platform, it would feel like he is supporting the Knicks. The reason for his claiming to be the best solution is because of his true connection with New York.

“Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the [Knicks]. Since 1999, this was suppose[d] to happen. I’ve never ran from the city,” he said. The former champion is talking about the moment from the 1999 draft. Metta World Peace waited for his hometown team to draft him, but they passed on the chance. Since then, there has been some resentment, even though he briefly played for the Knicks in 2013-2014.

“[But] as a New York City kid from 12th St. and 10th St., the 6 blocks, deep in my blood.” With a true connection to the city, MWP is hoping that fans and the ownership of the franchise consider him to be a viable option. Only time will tell, if that comes true.