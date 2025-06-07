Michael Beasley Gets Surprising Boost After $100K Payday as Ex-Teammate Slams NBA Over Max Contract Snub

There is a rhythm to Michael Beasley’s game that can’t be taught, as it is instinctual. At one time, it carried the weight of a No. 2 overall pick. Years later it still rattles opponents, even though this time it was not in a packed NBA arena but under streetball lights with $100,000 on the line. Beasley, long misunderstood and often overlooked, has recently found a louder echo of applause, which is still not from league offices or media pundits, but from those who shared the hardwood with him.

The face-off between Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson before their 1v1 clash was anything but ordinary. Shot on The Next Chapter’s YouTube channel, the pre-game exchange swiftly descended as Beasley lost his calm and started a flood of provocative taunting. “If you stop, I’m spinning. Imma teach you while I’m s*xing you the f**k up. This is consensual. Get a bigger shirt ’cause I’mma be in that mfer,” Beasley said, in an aggressive psychological play. Stephenson, unfazed, replied, “I ain’t wearing no shirt,” prompting Beasley to double down: “Cool, better. Get to them n*pples.” The raunchy trash talk elevated the tension, setting the tone for a brutal showdown.

It was this voice that came out loud and clear after Beasley’s most recent victory. On Instagram, NBA champion and loyal teammate Iman Shumpert wrote something that went deeper than any post-game stat: “I’ll never understand why @michael8beasley didn’t get a max contract. But seeing him in this element might be better.😂” The time had no chance occurrence. Beasley had performed a masterclass against Lance Stephenson, a moment saturated in hype, tension and unfiltered drama.

On June 6, 2025, in Miami, during The Next Chapter series, the stakes were clear: $100,000 to the winner and pride to the survivor. But the moment exploded beyond its purse when Beasley dismantled Stephenson 31-21, showcasing a lethal mix of post-ups, mid-range shots, and no-nonsense scoring. This wasn’t just a game, but it was a reckoning. Stephenson, who had arrived with a streetball legacy and bold energy, found himself overwhelmed, drawing fouls and controversy in equal measure. The intensity was physical, emotional, and especially deeply personal, which rekindled conversations about Beasley’s unrealized NBA potential.

Shumpert added in his story, acknowledging the spectacle. “Shoutout @stephensonlance he had a tough go shooting the ball. But they put on a show like boxers and I love it.” Though the ring was symbolic for Beasley, he landed the punches where he intended. His endurance begged doubt before this. His passion peaked during the pregame face-off, when he ridiculed Stephenson like no one else. Though momentarily, the arena’s streetball atmosphere simply raised the stakes, and Beasley reminded everyone of the scoring whiz once pegged for fame.

Shumpert’s shock reignites the max contract debate for Michael Beasley

For those who have followed Beasley’s career, Shumpert‘s lamentation cuts through a decade of what-ifs. He scored 42 points in a game and was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2009. He also played with LeBron James on Heat and Lakers teams that were in the running for titles. Yet despite averaging 12.4 PPG across 609 NBA games and later dominating the Chinese Basketball Association, he could never come close to max-contract territory.

Shumpert’s pointed reaction—“I’ll never understand…”—draws a line between Beasley’s on-court gifts and how the NBA system perceived his value. The structure counts. In a time when max agreements sometimes reward potential and brand as much as production, Beasley’s personal challenges and apparent inconsistency most certainly dropped him financial glory. “Seeing him in this element might be better,” Shumpert added, as if to suggest that Beasley’s fire which was raw and unscripted, may have finally gotten him true appreciation outside the NBA courts.

USA Today via Reuters January 29, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, it went beyond a $100,000 pay. It related to reclamation of legacy. Beasley’s strong post-game remark, “We them mf ones,” was more vindication. And with peers like Shumpert speaking up, it’s clear his impact still lingers in basketball’s deeper even though he might never be seen in the NBA ever again.