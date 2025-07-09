Michael Beasley Is Furious at Ex-Lakers Star as $1 Million Demand Remains Uncertain

At the moment, it feels like Michael Beasley is the reigning champion as challenges come in from all sides. After beating Lance Stephenson in the 1vs1 matchup for $100,000, the stock for the former Lakers star is only rising. So much so that Stephenson wants a rematch, while the fans and other former players have suggested different names for the mouthwatering clash. Although Carmelo Anthony and Joe Johnson are also on the list, it is Nick Young who will get the first crack at Beasley.

It started when Michael Beasley and Nick Young were on the 3s and Ones podcast together. Nick Young casually dropped the line that triggered a war. “I just started beating guys last year in the BIG3.” The DMV native responded and asked SwaggyP to “Lace it up.” It continued with “A million dollars. Challenged. I’mma have you shaking a–. Line it up, Nick Young. A million dollars, unretire.” Young then responded on his Instagram and Gil’s Arenas about the challenge.

On his Instagram, he simply wrote, “…just give me 2 months…” but on Arenas’ podcast, he took it further. “If he put the money up, he’s shaking a–.” After listening to this, among other things, Michael Beasley heard enough and took to his Instagram to send a warning. “Nick too old to be acting like these young n—-! Big pun intended like fat joe said it… got the whole world rockin like this. even you! stop me n ask, where im coppin my ish! you do know my pop was like this sonnin you nicks but don’t call me D.A.D. cuz i be poppin my 💩.”

And it wasn’t just this caption, it never is with Michael Beasley; he also posted a video along with it, taking a dig at Swaggy. “Like, when I talk, I talk through your eyes. Whether it’s the camera or it’s you in person. I don’t go tell my friends what I would’ve said to you. You understand what I’m talking about, Nick? Come on, throw the money up, bro.” Beasley continued, “I just don’t like how you guys pretend to be my friends. You understand? I know we real friends. It’s just basketball. I love you, but don’t make me call your barber to line it up. You understand?”

For now, the challenge is not official. But the two former stars are heating it up with their promos, and with Nick Young sending a two-month deadline, the one-on-one challenge might happen soon enough.

Michael Beasley replies to another former Lakers star with a $1 million challenge

On his podcast, Melo was clear “Let me clear this up, I’m not losing a one-on-one game, bro, I’m not. I’ve never lost a one-on-one game.” After stating his ability, the former Knicks star poured cold water over his battle with Michael Beasley.”So I’m not going out there playing one-on-one…” Since Anthony claimed he would never lose but stayed away from the challenge, Beas wasn’t happy.

“But n—- he copped the f— out and said ‘yeah I wanna, I wanna, I wanna…’ If you’ll really wanna jump on my f—— line with that s—.” Beasley even added, “Throw the money up. Don’t get me in—throw the money up, n—-.” He was tired of Melo praising himself and not showing up for the challenge. But it seems that one-on-one battle is on the back burner, or probably will never happen if we trust Anthony. Luckily for Michael Beasley, he has potentially got Nick Young with a 2-month deadline. If not, then Stephenson and Joe Johnson are ready to tie their shoes up and get back on the court.