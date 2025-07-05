Michael Beasley Is Not Done as $1M Demand Arises After Lance Stephenson’s Tough Claim

NBA players love two things: making money and making statements. And when trash talk gets boring and Twitter fingers aren’t enough, some of them throw real money on the table. Back in 2018, All-Star Weekend turned into a standoff when Jimmy Butler boldly challenged Lou Williams to a one-on-one. The price of pride? $100,000. Because when you’ve got that kind of cash and confidence, why not spice things up? So it’s no surprise that another big-money challenge is back in the headlines. And yep, the name stirring the pot this time? Michael Beasley. Again.

It started as a casual back-and-forth—until Michael Beasley made it very real, very fast. On camera, Beasley looked right at Nick Young and asked, “Are you in shape? You talk a lot, are you in shape?” Nick, cool as ever, replied, “I can get in shape.” That’s all Beasley needed to hear. “Lace it up,” he snapped. No hesitation. Then came the bombshell. When someone asked if Nick was even officially retired, he shrugged, “If he challenged me enough…” And right on cue, Beasley cut in again—this time not with talk, but with stakes.

“A million dollars. Challenged. Imma have you shaking a—. Line it up, Nick Young. A million dollars, unretire,” Beasley declared, standing behind him like a man on a mission. And Nick? He didn’t flinch. “I’ll get out there,” he nodded. And just in case anyone forgot the fire he used to bring, a throwback clip surfaced right after with Young saying, “You know at 27, who I was killin’? I was cooking LeBron. Don’t disrespect me.” So yeah—if this actually happens, it won’t just be a game. It’ll be a full-blown event.

Nick Young’s coaching era is off to a pretty “Swaggy” start. After winning the 2023 BIG3 championship as a player-coach with the Enemies, he led them full-time in their 2024 title defense—and yes, the confidence is still sky-high. When asked if he had a message for the haters doubting his coaching chops, Nick didn’t blink: “I let my rings speak for itself, you know,” he said. “I won in the NBA, I won in the BIG3, you know, I’m just a winner in life.” And now with a fresh gig as head coach of the new L.A. Riot, officially announced on March 26, 2025, he’s still doing what he does best—talking big and backing it up.

Nick Young hasn’t played an NBA game since a short stint with the Nuggets in 2018, and while he’s never officially retired, he’s been out of the league since. But if he really does get back in shape—as he claims—we might be in for a very Swaggy comeback. After all, this is the guy who proudly reminded us in a clip, “I was cooking LeBron.” And while LeBron holds the edge in overall matchups (20–11), it’s Nick who owns the bragging rights in the playoffs, with a surprising 6–2 record over the King.

And Michael Beasley just might be ready to throw down that $1 million—after all, he recently pocketed a cool $100K in a one-on-one showdown, so what’s a little more? So if you’re thinking this challenge is all talk—think again. This might actually go down, and fans could be in for another wild, money-fueled showdown.

Lance Stephenson wants a rematch with Beasley

It was the kind of matchup that sounded too wild to be true until it actually happened: Michael Beasley vs. Lance Stephenson, $100,000 on the line, and pure 1-on-1 basketball. When the two former NBA hoopers squared off on March 21, fans knew they were in for a show—and they got it. Beasley came out scorching, jumping to a 4-0 lead and never looking back in a 31–21 win, all broadcast live on TNC 02’s pay-per-view stream. But now, a month later, Lance wants a do-over. And he swears he’s got a reason for that L.

In a recent chat with CBS Sports, Stephenson dropped the behind-the-scenes tea. “Joe Johnson was supposed to do it, and he backed down for some. I don’t know what reason,” Lance explained. “I was talking to The Next Chapter guy, and he was like, ‘Yo, you want to play Beas?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I play Beas.’ Like, I don’t duck no smoke.” He said he was ready on the spot: “Bro, let’s go. Let’s do it. When, where, how, like, I’m ready.” But when game time came? Distractions hit hard. “I want a rematch because I got too hype. I lost focus. Got somebody in his crowd pushed me. And no, I said something crazy. I can’t say it on TV,” he admitted. “It just, I lost my focus, and I feel like I could beat him.”

And despite all the tough talk, Stephenson showed respect where it was due. Beasley—who’s often remembered as an unfulfilled No. 2 pick back in 2008—proved he could still dominate in isolation. Stephenson, who once made a name for himself going toe-to-toe with LeBron, had his moments, even getting into it with the refs and fans mid-game. But ultimately, he couldn’t back up his pregame promise: “I’m locking you up, Beas.” Instead, all he could do after was dap him up with a genuine, “Great game, bro.” Whether or not the rematch actually happens, one thing’s clear—Lance still wants that smoke.

Whether it’s pride, proof, or just pure entertainment, Michael Beasley isn’t letting up. If Nick Young takes the bait, fans might witness a showdown worth every dollar—and every second.

