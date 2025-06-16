Michael Beasley Taunts Dwight Howard Amid Criticism Over His Behavior in BIG3 Opener Brawl

The BIG3 season opener had fans glued to the action, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Midway through the game, Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson got tangled up in a heated brawl that quickly drew all attention away from the scoreboard. But amid the chaos, one figure stood out—Michael Beasley, who was just a few feet away when it all went down, casually stepped back like a man who’s seen too many bar fights to flinch. And that move? It lit up the internet instantly.

Fans picked apart every frame of the video, zeroing in on Beasley’s chilled reaction. One clip showed him watching the fight unfold, backing up slowly, hands down, almost unbothered. It was enough to send fans into a frenzy. “Beasley is not even fazed by any of what’s going on… he smooth moved out the way 😂😂😂,” one commented, capturing the mood perfectly. His body language practically screamed, “Not my drama,” and the internet loved every second of it.

But now, things have taken a turn. Beasley isn’t keeping quiet anymore—and he’s throwing verbal jabs with serious heat. After the game, he dropped a wild take on how his squad dominated Howard, saying, “Somebody had Dwight over Lance for Rookie of the Year, so, we made him shake a– tonight.” Yeah, he really said that. And Beasley wasn’t done.

Then he doubled down with, “You see that o— tonight? We making every city Atlanta. Magic City. We gonna make ‘em all strippers.” Pure Beasley energy, right there. Interestingly, during the game, he made it a mission to get under Dwight’s skin. He danced around him, stared him down, and made sure Howard felt that South Beach heat all game long.

In the end, Beasley’s relentless trolling clearly threw Dwight off his game. However, the two never actually got physical. But the real fireworks came when Howard and Stephenson went for each other. So what actually happened next?

Dwight Howard’s brawl turned nostalgia into chaos

With names like Michael Beasley, Jason Richardson, and Dwight Howard stepping back on the court, fans were hyped for a fiery season opener. But the real spark came when Miami 305 clashed with the LA Riot. Lance Stephenson and Dwight Howard, two of the most animated personalities on the court, stole the spotlight—but not for their stats. A physical altercation between them spilled into the crowd, and suddenly, basketball took a backseat to the brawl.

So what actually triggered the scuffle? It all escalated when Stephenson tackled Howard near the baseline. Both were tossed from the game while the arena briefly turned into a frenzy. And let’s not forget the context: Howard, fresh off his Naismith Hall of Fame induction, came into the league wearing his NBA résumé like a badge. But Stephenson? He’s never needed a reason to stir things up. Earlier that same night, he was involved in another heated exchange. And fans lit social media with reactions.

In fact, that wasn’t even his first skirmish of the game. Jordan Crawford poked Stephenson in the nose during play—yes, poked. It sounds absurd, but honestly, it felt right on brand. After all, who could forget 2014, when Stephenson blew in LeBron’s ear during the playoffs? The man lives for drama, and this BIG3 debut was no different.

Still, even with the distractions, Miami 305 kept their heads. They pulled off a gritty 50–44 win. Stephenson dropped 16 points, while Howard added 10 and seven boards. Chaos aside, we can say both made a great first impression.