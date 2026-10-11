Michael Douglas Reveals Kobe Bryant “Kept Finding Excuses” to Meet Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas may be a Hollywood icon. But even he got a taste of the Mamba Mentality. And he might be one of the few rare ones who won. The Wall Street star revealed the most unimaginable romantic rivalry decades ago, competing with a young Kobe Bryant during the early days of his relationship with now Catherine Zeta-Jones. Apparently, the young guard of the Los Angeles Lakers repeatedly attempted to win over the actress a decade his senior before either star had met their eventual spouses.

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In his new candid memoir, One Helluva Ride, Douglas opens up about the logistical and emotional hurdles he faced after meeting Zeta-Jones at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in 1998. At the time, Douglas was residing in New York, while Zeta-Jones was based in a home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. The A-list starlet’s residence was positioned directly below the residence of a burgeoning 20-year-old Los Angeles Lakers guard.

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According to Douglas, the future Hall of Famer, who had not yet met his future wife, Vanessa Laine, frequently dropped by Zeta-Jones’ property using a rather creative neighborhood icebreaker.

“Apparently Kobe kept finding excuses to stop by Catherine’s house,” Douglas wrote in the memoir, adding lightheartedly, “I’m not sure how many times he ‘lost his dog,’ but it was a lot!”

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Despite Bryant’s repeated visits, Zeta-Jones’ booming Hollywood career kept her traveling globally for film productions. Which meant he didn’t often get to see her. In the meantime, their acting careers made Douglas and Zeta-Jones to build their early foundation over long-distance phone calls.

“I knew that routine well,” Douglas wrote regarding her grueling shoot schedule. “But we started talking on the phone pretty regularly, until we could finally see each other again.”

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Douglas, 82, and Zeta-Jones, 57, got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 1999 before tying the knot on November 18, 2000, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Meanwhile, Bryant eventually moved on from the Hollywood star and met Vanessa in late 1999. He’d propose in 2000 before marrying her in 2001 between the first two of three championships with Shaquille O’Neal.

While Douglas viewed the situation through a humorous lens decades later, Zeta-Jones shared her own genuine memories of living next door to Bryant following his tragic passing in a January 2020 helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

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Taking to social media to mourn the loss, the Oscar-winning Chicago actress reflected on their brief time as neighbors when both were at pivotal launching pads in their respective careers.

“RIP Kobe. 24 years ago, ironically, Kobe was my next door neighbor in Pacific Palisades in LA. Both young and ambitious. We met the day he moved in through his dog, that started to,and continued to wander in to my garden,” Zeta-Jones wrote at the time, confirming the very pet-centric meet-cutes Douglas referenced in his book.

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Zeta-Jones recalled watching Kobe Bryant’s legendary work ethic firsthand from her backyard. “His basketball court was my view,” she shared. “I watched his talent and dedication, yet how could I have known that he was to become what he became.”

She described his death as an “unimaginable loss to all,” noting that his devotion as a father was central to his life.

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Throughout One Helluva Ride, Douglas speaks fondly of his 25-year relationship with Zeta-Jones, reflecting on their brief 2013 separation, their eventual reconciliation, and the life they built with their two children, Dylan and Carys. Speaking in an interview regarding the book’s release, Douglas admitted Zeta-Jones had not yet finished reading the memoir, but confirmed he has “no regrets” about sharing his life’s unfiltered stories. “I’m happy I got it out there,” Douglas said.