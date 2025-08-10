Michael Jordan & Son Marcus Make First Public Appearance Together After Drug Scandal

The second-to-last day of the 2025 White Marlin Open, in Ocean City, Maryland, feels like it’s running on pure adrenaline. After two days of rough seas that kept most boats tied up, the water’s finally calm, the sun’s back out, and everyone’s itching to make their move before the final weigh-ins. The weekend’s shaping up to be a showdown—big catches, bigger payouts, and plenty of bragging rights on the line. And right in the middle of it all? None other than Michael Jordan, rolling in not just to watch, but to compete, with his prized sportfishing beauty riding the waves.

And boy, did it make waves. Marcus Jordan hopped on Instagram Saturday to give fans a front-row seat to the action from Day 6. The star of the show? Catch 23—Michael Jordan’s boat, which reeled in a 70-inch, 71-pound White Marlin thanks to angler Trey “Cricket” McMillan. That catch? Currently sitting pretty in second place. Marcus posted several snaps and clips of the crew and the vessel, with one story proudly reading: “Catch 23, Michael Jordan’s boat, passing through the main channel headed into the White Marlin Open scales!” The excitement was palpable.

What made this moment even more significant was that it marked the first time fans had seen Michael and Marcus Jordan publicly together since Marcus’s widely reported run-in with the law. In the early morning hours in Maitland, Florida, Marcus’s Lamborghini SUV got stuck on railroad tracks, dangerously close to an oncoming SunRail commuter train. Police arrived to find Marcus showing clear signs of intoxication—officers noted a strong smell of alcohol and slurred speech. When asked to take a breathalyzer test, Marcus refused, raising alarm bells.

Things escalated when police searched him and found a small bag of white powder in his pocket. Tests later confirmed it was c—–. This discovery led to Marcus being arrested on charges of c—– possession, classified as a second-degree misdemeanor, along with resisting arrest without violence. The arrest process itself wasn’t smooth—Marcus appeared defiant and tried to argue his case with the officers. In a now-leaked police video, he can be heard insisting, “I’m Michael Jordan’s son! I haven’t done anything wrong, I was just trying to get home.” Despite his protests, the officers followed through with the arrest and transported him to the Orange County jail, where his bail was set at $4,000. He was released a few hours later.

The White Marlin Open marked the father-son duo’s first public appearance together since Marcus’s arrest, signaling a quiet fresh start. Sharing moments on Instagram and celebrating with the crew, they showed fans it’s about family, competition, and moving forward, not the past scandals.

Michael Jordan’s luxurious ride on the water

If you’re going to fish, you might as well do it in style—and nobody does it quite like Michael Jordan. His pride and joy on the water is Catch 23, an 84-foot Viking sport fisher that’s basically a floating luxury pad. Worth around $8 million (closer to $12 million with custom touches), it’s got 10 rooms, sleek white leather seating, marble countertops, and space for eight guests plus two crew. The outside? An elephant-skin print design that matches his $62 million private jet, complete with the iconic Jumpman logo. And of course it’s fast, topping 40 knots, with over 500 nautical miles of range—and it costs more than $1 million a year just to maintain.

That kind of horsepower and style was on full display on Day 6 of the 2025 White Marlin Open. Jordan and Catch 23 rolled up to Harbour Island Marina with a crowd waiting. Angler Trey “Cricket” McMillan brought in a 71-pound white marlin—just over the 70-inch requirement—earning them second place in the white marlin category and a payout of $385,397.65. According to tournament announcers, that fish is “currently worth about $400,000.” They even weighed in a mahi at just over 20 pounds. Jordan shook hands with tournament directors, smiled for photos, and then hopped back on board to celebrate with his crew.

This isn’t MJ’s first rodeo at the White Marlin Open. He joined the tournament in 2023, chasing a $10 million cash prize, but didn’t win that year, which is practically unacceptable for the 6x NBA Champ. Still, Catch 23 has a track record of big catches, like a 25-pound dolphin in 2021 and a 73-pound white marlin in 2022 at the Mid-Atlantic Tournament, where they took the top spot. Whether he’s holding a basketball or a fishing rod, Jordan clearly can’t resist the thrill of competition.