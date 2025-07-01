Michael Jordan Beef Resurfaces as 12 Ejections Forces Pacers Legend to Break Silence

Reggie Miller? He’s on all the usual NBA lists—the deadliest shooters, clutch legends, Pacers royalty, you name it. But if you really watched him play, you know that wasn’t the whole story. Reggie was a menace—fiery, fearless, and never one to shut up. And while some players might shy away from that kind of reputation, Reggie? He wore it proudly, like it was part of the uniform. But today, the list we’re talking about here isn’t your typical “greatest of all time” ranking, but it’s definitely one for the books.

Shared by Matt Barnes on All the Smoke’s Instagram, it spotlighted the NBA’s all-time leaders in ejections. Shaq got tossed 14 times, Charles Barkley clocked in at 16, and Dwight Howard edged ahead with 17. But the runaway leader? Rasheed Wallace, who blew past everyone with an unbelievable 29 ejections. Yep, 29. So if your name’s on this list, it means you brought the fire—and maybe a little too much of it. Reggie Miller saw the post and didn’t shy away.

He shared it to his own Instagram story with the caption: “Actually kind of honored to be on this list.” Miller sits at 12 career ejections, tied with Kenyon Martin and just one behind Matt Barnes himself. Miller will not be so proud to feature last in the post list! He’s behind folks like Boogie Cousins (14), Anthony Mason (16), and even Draymond Green, who’s way up there with 23. And for all the heat Reggie brought to the court, 12 ejections almost feel tame. Still, knowing Reggie? He probably wore each one like a badge of honor.

That fiery reputation wasn’t just talk—Miller had several high-profile run-ins with refs, including one notorious moment when he was ejected for throwing a wad of chewing gum. During a March 2001 game against the Knicks, he hurled gum that struck referee Eddie Rush, earning a one-game suspension and a $10,000 fine from the NBA. His former teammate Mark Jackson even compared his denial to O.J. Simpson’s infamous reaction, while Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy quipped, “Suspended for gum‑throwing – now that’s a first.” But gum wasn’t the only thing that got Miller tossed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke (@allthesmoke)

The Indiana Pacers‘ beast had frequent dust-ups with officials, including a 2003 game where he was ejected for ranting from the bench after a non-call. All told, Miller ranks high on the NBA’s all‑time ejection list, with 12 career ejections and 161 technical fouls. It wasn’t just passion—it was intensity. As the league’s wilder, rougher ‘90s style gave way to today’s stricter officiating, Miller’s fearless, confrontational edge often landed him in trouble. But to Reggie, that edge was part of the game—the engine behind his reputation as a legendary competitor who never backed down.

His most notable ejection came during a heated 1993 showdown with Michael Jordan. Miller got tossed, while MJ walked away with just a fine—and to this day, Reggie’s still a little salty about it.

When Reggie Miller got ejected, and MJ dropped 45

Imagine going toe-to-toe with Michael Jordan and ending up the only one tossed from the game. That’s exactly what happened to Reggie Miller during a wild 1993 showdown between the Pacers and the Chicago Bulls. Things were already tense between the two—Reggie had a gift for getting under people’s skin, and MJ was as competitive as they come. Then came the moment: a loose ball, a couple of shoves, and suddenly—boom. “We get into this [scuffle] and he scrapes my eye,” Miller recalled on All The Smoke. “Like I can’t see. He was trying to scratch it.” What followed was pure chaos on the hardwood, with teammates rushing in to break it up and fans losing their minds.

Reggie, meanwhile, was just trying to keep his vision and composure. “Look at this scratch. Scratched the crap out of me. Look at this big hand! But look, I’m holding him and controlling him — I’m like, ‘Okay, but you ain’t going anywhere,’” he said, half-laughing, half-still-stunned. But the real twist? MJ, despite throwing punches, stayed in the game. “MJ threw three punches on the road and didn’t get kicked out the game. That’s crazy,” Stephen Jackson said, summing up what everyone else was thinking. Vernon Maxwell didn’t mince words either: “They ain’t throwing Mike out no m———— game.”

And it didn’t stop there. Reggie got ejected at home—in Market Square Arena—and received a one-game suspension. Meanwhile, MJ not only stayed in the game but finished with 45 points and was handed just a fine. “This is in MSA, by the way. We are at home,” Miller said in disbelief. “And he’s shooting the technicals too. God damn,” Maxwell added. As Matt Barnes put it bluntly: “You [Reggie] got kicked out and a game suspension.” The message was loud and clear—MJ wasn’t just the GOAT, he was untouchable.

Still, Reggie Miller never shied away from the fire—he thrived in it. Whether it was jawing with Jordan or racking up ejections, he wore it like a badge of honor. To him, being on that list wasn’t shameful—it was proof he never backed down.