Michael Jordan Brand Announces 1-on-1 Winners in Global Showdown With Exclusive Reward on Line

“Will you be the one?”—that iconic question from the 2005 Air Jordan XX commercial, with Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon, finally has its answer. Two decades and 40 signature Air Jordan models later, the legacy continues. Last night, Jordan Brand’s The One—a global one-on-one basketball tournament where teen talent compete for an ambassador deal—revealed its champions. The excitement was real, the talent undeniable.

And what better place to celebrate than New York? Michael Jordan calls the city home, just in case anyone needed a reminder. So it only makes sense that Jordan Brand, marking 40 years, went back to its roots with something truly special: one-on-one street basketball. Think back to MJ’s childhood battles with his brother Larry—the very moments that lit the fire in his game and even pulled Luka Doncic into the mix (wait till you hear how!). This Saturday, August 23rd, that same energy came alive at Pier 17, right by the Brooklyn Bridge, making it the perfect spot for a legendary throwback.

Made Hoops just dropped the winners of The One on Instagram, captioning it: “Terron Williams & Rose Simpson are The One’s. 🔥👏 @_terroon @rose.simpson6 @jumpman23,” along with clips of their insane shots during the games. The women’s final was a nail-biter—Australian Taia McMechan came close at 10-13 and even had a chance to tie with one second left, but Rose Simpson, 17, from New York, took the crown. On the men’s side, it was a different story—Terron Williams, 16, from Los Angeles, dominated Zein Osman from Oceania with a 24-3 win. No timeouts needed, no suspense—just pure focus and skill. Fans are already buzzing over these teen champs!

The goal was simple: crown The One. The prize? A full-on contract to serve as global ambassadors for Jordan Brand for the next year. The winners now join the Michael Jordan family, stepping into a legacy built on greatness. And with Gen Z owning 34% of Jordans and 46% calling themselves fans (Statista, March 2024), one thing’s clear—youth culture is driving Jordan Brand’s future.

The event wasn’t just a win for the players—it was a treat for the fans too. Those in attendance got early access to an exclusive lineup of retros and fresh drops, including the Air Jordan 40 “Blue Suede” and “The Classic.” The heat didn’t stop there—fans could also grab the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” (Black Tongue), the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago,” the Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Light Madder Root,” the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi,” and the iconic Air Jordan 1 High “Shattered Backboard.” Sneaker heaven, basically.

Luka Dončić joins Jordan Brand’s global hunt for ‘The One’

So, what exactly is The One? It’s Jordan Brand’s global hunt for the best one-on-one hoopers aged 15 to 18. “The One tournament provides a platform for young athletes from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,” said Sarah Mensah, President of Jordan Brand. After a successful debut last year in Paris, the 2025 edition is bigger than ever, kicking off in May and spanning 17 cities worldwide, including London, Beijing, Los Angeles, Manila, Chicago, Paris, and Tokyo.

Regional qualifiers took place across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., with hundreds battling for a spot in the finals. The top 22 players—11 boys and 11 girls—then flew to New York this August for the ultimate showdown.

Luka Dončić was at the heart of it, representing Jordan Brand and soaking in New York City’s hoops culture. “Basketball’s been my life since I was a kid in Slovenia, playing outside for hours. It’s taken me around the world, but I still play with that same love and joy,” said the Los Angeles Lakers guard. Watching young athletes compete in his Jordan Luka .77s was surreal for him.

“Seeing young players compete in the Luka .77s at The One qualifiers was amazing—their passion, their energy, that’s what the game is all about. I’m proud to be part of the Jordan Brand family, to help inspire the next generation and keep that joy alive.” Luka also made an appearance at Dyckman Park for the NYvsNY Quarter Finals—the cultural centerpiece of The One—rocking the Jordan Luka .77 “NY vs. NY” colorway, dropping soon for $115 on Nike.com.

The finals brought together the world’s best teen hoopers under intense rules: eight minutes of play, first to 23 points—MJ’s iconic number—or the highest score when time ran out wins. Scoring followed pro rules, with single free throws on shooting fouls and a golden basket deciding overtime. But The One is more than just competition—it’s also part of Jordan Brand’s massive “40 Years of Greatness” campaign, celebrating four decades of history while looking forward.

From Luka Dončić and Jalen Hurts–driven ads to drops like the AJ40 and the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard,” which launched August 23, the event perfectly blended sport, culture, and style. As Jordan Brand’s Craig Mensah put it best: “This event embodies Jordan Brand’s spirit of competition and excellence.”